Viral video of Johor frontliners almost fainting from working under scorching sun shows toll of Covid-19 on healthcare workers (VIDEO)

Johor frontliners nearly faint under heat of the sun, Covid-19 heroes saluted by netizens

InternationalCOVID 19
PETALING JAYA — A video showing two Johor frontliners being sprayed with water to cool down, is proof that our healthcare workers are slogging away with the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

One of the two frontliners, Jery Alif Haiqal, 24, who works as a public health assistant in Pontian’s district health office, told Malay Mail that he posted the video to raise awareness on the Covid-19 virus.

He is in charge of taking attendance of those who have requested for the drive-thru Covid-19 swab tests.

“There are days where we’ve received almost 300 drive-thru Covid-19 swab test orders, and some days we have to work non-stop to perform the tests.

“On that one particular day, my colleague and I had almost fainted as we were tired from working non-stop under the scorching sun.

“I posted the video so that many would know that frontliners like us have to slog whether it’s in the hospitals or from the increasing number of people who are getting their swab tests.”

He added that he posted the video as he saw many passing remarks online saying that the data on the numbers of increasing Covid-19 cases posted daily by the health ministry was fabricated.

Upset by these comments, he decided to post the video to show the public that frontliners have been struggling with fatigue and tiredness from working around the clock with the rising cases.

“Many people don’t know what’s happening in hospitals and it’s us (frontliners) who know what’s going on with the rising Covid-19 cases.

“There are days where we have to employ other healthcare workers from other departments to work with us as we get overwhelmed on certain days.

“You think it’s easy to wear your personal protective equipment (PPE) every day and stand for long hours to perform the swab tests?”

The video that was posted four days ago has been viewed over 280,000 times with many reaching out to Jery with many thanking him for his good deeds and helping the community in times of need.

“Wearing a full PPE suit is not easy and I really salute you,” wrote one user.

"Wearing a full PPE suit is not easy and I really salute you," wrote one user.

Another Twitter user, itrahzara shared that as a frontliner, she too has been working very hard and has been coming home at night after performing swab tests for customers.

