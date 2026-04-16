Viral clip shows pregnant wife confronting husband’s alleged affair, draws sympathy

A pregnant Malaysian woman’s video has gone viral after confronting her husband over an alleged affair, with the emotional encounter sparking widespread sympathy online and reigniting debate over infidelity and rising divorce rates in the country. The clip drew widespread sympathy online; with many netizens saying no expectant mother should have to endure such emotional distress.

Malaysia recorded 190,304 marriages and 60,457 divorces in 2024, according to DOSM’s latest statistics. Marriages rose 0.9% from 2023, with Muslim unions making up 72.3%. Divorces increased 4.1%, while Muslim divorces surged 7.3%.

To some, Malaysia’s rising divorce rate is alarming, with infidelity being alleged to be one of the biggest causes. Other factors such as financial fraud and incompatibility also contribute. However, detailed public data on the specific reasons behind divorces remains limited, leaving much of the discussion shaped by speculation and social commentary.

Reports suggest the woman married the man in October 2025, but he allegedly cheated with a university student. The story went viral on Reddit , where a post urged young women to avoid relationships with married men, warning they may ultimately be blamed for the collapse of a marriage.

A Redditor @Former_Subject_7099 expressed shock after watching the video as the man and his mistress casually ate at a restaurant following the confrontation, as if nothing had happened. The user questioned whether the husband even offered comfort to his pregnant wife.

Another user, @Zohid‑LV, shared that the situation disturbed him as well. He argued that, regardless of the alleged mistress’s age, she should have walked away and allowed the husband and wife to resolve their dispute. He added that the man may have enticed the university student with several promises.

User @Clear_Mode_9108 argued that, despite being a university student, the alleged mistress is neither naive nor innocent. Entering a marriage as a third party is rarely accidental, and some individuals may even take pleasure in such roles. The user added that if a married man betrays his wife, the same could easily happen to the mistress.

Regardless, marriage is regarded as a sanctity. As the saying goes, it takes two to tango. Ultimately, the best course is for outsiders to refrain from interfering in a couple’s relationship.