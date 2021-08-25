VIDEO: Manhole explodes in Bukit Batok West, authorities investigating

Singapore — A manhole outside a multi-story car park in Bukit Batok West exploded on Tuesday (Aug 24).

The incident was captured by the dashboard camera of a car exiting the car park at about 8.40 am. The explosion came from a telco manhole and took place outside a multi-storey car park at Block 439 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

In the video, the force of the explosion blew off the manhole cover and dislodged the surrounding bricks.

Bricks were seen scattered around the explosion site which had been cordoned off.

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for a “flash fire” from a manhole at about 9.10 am, and that there was no fire or reported injury when they arrived at the scene.

“Preliminary Investigations indicate that the incident is accidental in nature and investigations are ongoing,” added the SCDF. /TISG

