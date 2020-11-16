International COVID 19 Vaccine will not be enough to stop pandemic: WHO chief

Vaccine will not be enough to stop pandemic: WHO chief

The pandemic is raging months after it broke out, with infections soaring past 54 million and claiming more than 1.3 million lives.

Photo: First human trial for vaccine in the US/NHS YouTube screen grab

Author

AFP

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19
- Advertisement -

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic is raging months after it broke out, with infections soaring past 54 million and claiming more than 1.3 million lives.

“A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic.”

The WHO’s figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to the UN health agency, setting a new high water mark.

- Advertisement -

That number, and the 645,410 registered on Friday, surpassed the previous daily record high of 614,013 recorded on November 7.

Tedros said that supplies of the vaccine would initially be restricted, with “health workers, older people and other at-risk populations (to) be prioritised. That will hopefully reduce the number of deaths and enable the health systems to cope.”

But he warned: “That will still leave the virus with a lot of room to move. Surveillance will need to continue, people will still need to be tested, isolated and cared for, contacts will still need to be traced… and individuals will still need to be cared for.”

vog/ach/gd

© 1994-2020 Agence France-Presse
/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Tourism Malaysia encourages people to vacation in Singapore in viral social media post

Taking inspiration from a Burger King advertisement, Tourism Malaysia has urged its social media followers to support the tourism sector in Singapore in a viral social media post published on Wednesday (11 Nov). Last Monday (2 Nov), the Burger King UK Twitter...
View Post
Featured News

Paul Tambyah sheds light on his marriage, career and speaks in Mandarin in new interview

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah has impressed Singaporeans with his grasp of Mandarin in a new interview, in which he also shed light on his marriage and career as an infectious diseases expert. The interview, conducted by MS News, began...
View Post
Featured News

Chan Chun Sing says new employment pass is “not about replacing the locals”

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Singh said yesterday (12 Nov) that the new targeted employment pass, Tech.Pass, will not displace local workers and is meant to strengthen Singapore. Tech.Pass, which was launched yesterday, aims to attract founders, leaders and technical experts...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet