US to ‘impose consequences’ if UN fails to implement Iran sanctions: Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that UN sanctions against Iran were “back in effect” and said the US would “impose consequences” if the international body’s member states did not implement them.

But the US is isolated on the matter, with other major powers, especially its European allies, assuring on the contrary that the sanctions are not back and the American procedure is without legal effect.

“If UN Member States fail to fulfill their obligations to implement these sanctions, the United States is prepared to use our domestic authorities to impose consequences for those failures and ensure that Iran does not reap the benefits of UN-prohibited activity,” Pompeo said.

