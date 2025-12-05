// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
31.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Semiconductor chip (for illustration purposes only) / Pexel
Technology
2 min.Read

US eyes major Taiwanese investment as semiconductor talks gain momentum

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States is hoping for a big investment boost from Taiwan as trade talks move forward, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said Wednesday. Meanwhile, Taiwanese President William Lai highlighted the practical steps needed to turn those plans into reality.

“We’re in the midst of discussions,” Lutnick said. “But the bottom line is that this administration wants to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to America.”

Lai said Taiwan is on board with US President Donald Trump’s push to reindustrialise the country, particularly by ramping up domestic chip production—a move that could reduce America’s heavy reliance on Taiwan for semiconductors.

But Lai made it clear that for Taiwanese companies to commit, they need more than good intentions—they need concrete support. “Whether this target of 40 to 50 per cent domestic semiconductor sourcing can be achieved depends not only on Taiwan’s support but also on the US government’s ability to handle the practical details: land, utilities, workforce training, and incentives,” Lai said in an interview for the New York Times’ DealBook Summit.

See also  Forensics show baby born in Taiwan to Singaporean couple was alive at the time they discarded her body

Lutnick suggested the potential investment could be enormous—possibly exceeding US$300 billion. “TSMC [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.] is increasing its Arizona project to US$165 billion. Micron and Texas Instruments are also putting more into their US operations. Altogether, that’s about US$300 billion, and a deal with Taiwan could push it even higher,” he said, though he didn’t clarify whether TSMC’s plans are already counted in that figure.

Beyond dollars and factories, Lai said the talks aim to strengthen the US-Taiwan relationship more broadly. “We hope tariff negotiations will not only help reduce the trade deficit but also deepen economic cooperation, integrate Taiwan’s industries with the American economy, and strengthen our bilateral ties,” he said.

Taiwan has proposed a model where its companies can expand globally on their own, backed by government financial guarantees, while the US would provide support and incentives to help secure land and navigate regulations for new facilities.

“Our government supports TSMC and other Taiwanese semiconductor firms as they invest wherever needed—whether in the US, Japan, or Europe. This benefits everyone by advancing global progress and prosperity,” Lai said.

See also  Netizens spam Ho Ching’s Facebook feed with an “Errrr…” after her post about Taiwanese mask donation sparks backlash

On workforce issues, Lutnick suggested Taiwan could help train US workers for advanced chip production. But Taiwan has emphasised that this is not part of current trade or tariff negotiations. Minister Without Portfolio Yang Jen-ni confirmed no formal commitment has been made, while Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin noted that companies like TSMC already run their own training programs for employees as they expand in the US.

With the continuing negotiations, the challenge is clear — bridge gaps in outlays, infrastructure, and labour force to make America’s semiconductor ambitions a reality. Taiwan’s role, as both ally and stockholder, will be vital in determining the succeeding episode of global chip manufacture.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Worker earning S$4K a month in aunt’s company considers resigning after burnout; Reddit weighs in

SINGAPORE: After a decade in the same job, a...

‘When I tell you to jump, you ask how high’: Singapore worker asks if it’s ‘normal’ for bosses to threaten staff with harsh language

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to ask...

CDL acquires Holiday Inn London hotel for S$480.2M amid capital recycling push

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has acquired the 706-room...

YouTrip sets sights on Australia as part of first expansion post COVID

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based e-wallet company YouTrip has announced its debut...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //