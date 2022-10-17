Up-and-coming South Korean actress Han So Hee and her appearances in Korean dramas

- Advertisement -

One of the up-and-coming South Korean actresses has got to be the talented Han So Hee. With good looks that sometimes resemble Song Hye Kyo from certain angles, Han is also amazing at playing different roles in acting.

Here are some of Han’s memorable performances in Korean dramas.

The World of the Married

The World of the Married is the highest-rated drama in Korean cable TV history, surpassing Sky Castle with its final episode reaching a nationwide rating of 28.371%. The drama also recorded the highest average rating for a drama on cable television, with an average rating of 18.829%.

Han So Hee, Park Hae-joon and Kim Hee-ae star in this riveting drama. It is based on BBC One’s drama series Doctor Foster. At the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, Mo Wan-il won Best Director, while Kim Hee-ae won Best Actress.

The 2020 drama is about marriage, affairs, and the problems that come with relationships. This is Han’s breakout performance, and she played the mistress in a love triangle.

Nevertheless

Airing in 2021, Nevertheless is a Korean drama that is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. It stars Han So Hee, Song Kang and Chae Jong-hyeop. Han plays a character who is afraid of falling in love with Song Kang’s character.

The reason the pair found it difficult to get together is because of their past relationships.

My Name

My Name is a South Korean series that aired on Netflix and is directed by Kim Jin-min. Han So Hee stars in the series with Park Hee-soon and Ahn Bo-hyun. The story is about a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father’s passing. She then becomes the gang’s spy inside the police force. On October 7, 2021, three episodes out of eight were screened at the 26th Busan International Film Festival in the newly created “On Screen” section.

Coming soon, The Villainess is a Marionette

The Villainess is a Marionette — based on a fantasy webtoon of the same name. The upcoming show stars Han So Hee as the main protagonist along with Lee Soo Hyuk and Cha Eun-woo

It has been reported by Koreaboo, that The Villainess Is a Marionette is not a K-drama but a live-action teaser trailer. It is the first where Kakao Page will premiere dramatic trailers to help promote the webcomic’s new published chapters.

The story revolves around Princess Kayena (Han So Hee) as she breaks free from her brother’s control over her. She then joins forces with a cold-hearted Duke, Duke Raffello Kidrey (Cha Eun-woo). Kayena’s brother, Regef Hill (Lee Soo Hyuk) is possessive, and he uses his sister for his devious plans.

