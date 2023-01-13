Tyler Ten trains with John Yodpetch, one of the best MMA trainers in the world!

SINGAPORE — Tyler Ten, a local actor, recently trained with John Yodpetch, one of the best mixed martial arts (MMA) trainers in the world.

Through an Instagram reel, the actor shared his practice session with the striking coach. He expressed how ‘blessed’ he is to have this kind of opportunity of training with one of the best.

Netizens were impressed with Tyler Ten’s performance, and they expressed their insights in the comments section.

Zhang Ze Tong, a colleague of Tyler, commented: “Too many times I thought ur coach is cursing,” for John has been giving random instructions to the actor while they had their session.

Another IG user was curious whether this practice was a preparation for a new movie. Other fans stated that Tyler Ten looked ‘powerful’.

John Yodpetch had coached Weili Zhang, 33, a well-known Chinese MMA fighter who is the current and two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion. She also made history by being the first-ever Chinese champion in UFC history.

Recently, John joined Pineapple MMA, a martial arts school in Singapore, to be a striking coach.

“Thanks so much to my new team for welcoming me with open arms and giving me such amazing support and love. Come and support me and train with the best team you’ll find and build something special together!” he said.

