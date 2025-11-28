Two uncles in a hawker centre had a verbal dispute that turned into a stick attack

SINGAPORE: Two men were caught fighting at a hawker centre, and one of them even attacked the other with a stick. It was reported that the commotion started with a verbal altercation, which later on resulted in a physical fight, and both men sustained head injuries.

A concerned citizen reported the incident to Shin Min Daily News and sent a video showing that a white-haired man and a man wearing a black shirt were fighting. It was noticeable that the man in black was holding a wooden stick, and the two were pulling and shoving one another.

The fight became heated, and the man in black fell to the ground. This gave the man with white hair an advantage and pressed down the other’s head with one hand and punched him in the face. Some diners stepped in to separate the two men, and after exchanging a few more words, both of them left the food centre.

When reporters visited the hawker centre, the fried stall owner who witnessed the fight admitted that the two men knew each other, and they were sitting together before the incident happened. “I had never seen them before, so they probably aren’t regulars here. I didn’t pay much attention at first, but then I heard them arguing. One of them even insulted the other in dialect, and then the two of them started fighting,” the stall owner remarked.

The owner added that he was processing ingredients at the stall when the two men suddenly started fighting, and the wooden stick that the man in black was holding was for hanging birdcages.

“The two were fighting each other, and in the end, both of them were bleeding from their heads and faces,” he concluded.

Someone who witnessed the scene also called the police, and the stall owner handed over the CCTV footage from his stall for further investigation. The police later confirmed that the two men were arrested for affray.

The video was also posted on Facebook, and netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on what happened.

One netizen jokingly commented that it was ‘Singapore’s UFC Uncles Fighting Championship.”

Another netizen remarked: “SG life is so stressful already. Still dare to fight.”