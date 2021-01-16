Two coffeeshop patrons alleged to have humiliated beer promoter

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A beer promoter had to call the police after two coffeeshop patrons allegedly manhandled her both during and after her working hours.

The 47-year-old victim told zaobao.com that she works part-time at a coffeeshop in the Pioneer area serving beer from 6 pm to 10 pm every day. She was pouring drinks to a table of six at about 9 pm last Friday (Jan 8) when two of the men misbehaved.

She told the Chinese daily that the men, who appeared to be in their 30s, are regular customers who were not drunk at the time. As she was serving their table, both men struck her on the shoulders with force after she declined their invitation to drink with them.

The men reportedly did not ease up when the victim yelled out in pain. One of them even pulled her towards him with great force but she managed to get away from them.

When she finished work at 10 pm, she changed to go home. On her way out, she stopped to chat with the patrons at another table. However, one of the men who hit her earlier suddenly reached out and tried to pull her towards him.

The beer promoter said that she was very upset with the way she was treated: “I quickly broke free and left. I felt very humiliated at the time.”

The victim secured CCTV footage of the incident from the coffeeshop management and reported the matter to the police the very next day. The footage also made its way online and showed one of the men pulling the woman by the arm as she left the premises.

/TISG