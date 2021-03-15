Entertainment Celebrity TVXQ's Yunho criticised for being hypocritical about Covid-19 protocols

Star allegedly broke social distancing rules

Yunho from TVXQ was under fire for being hypocritical about COVID-19 protocols. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Seoul — TVXQ’s Yunho has been facing backlash from netizens for being “hypocritical” about Covid-19 protocols. The singer recently made the news for allegedly fleeing the police after breaking social distancing rules at an illegal adult entertainment bar. Fans and netizens retraced the star’s past comments and called him an “extreme concept-er” for treating cautions against Covid-19 merely as a “concept”.

Yunho spoke with his fans on Instagram on Jan 17 KST during which he put on a mask indoors saying, “I strictly follow the social distancing rules vis-à-vis Covid-19 restrictions. I always put on a mask, even when I’m at home. You have to be careful even in your household. I always have a mask on.”

Yunho was breaking social distancing rules at an illegal adult entertainment bar. Picture: Instagram

According to Allkpop, fans were amazed at the way the star had worn the mask even after showering and putting on his skincare. The video has become a cause of mockery as Yunho’s actions reported elsewhere have belied that image.

Some netizen comments include:

I wonder if he wore the mask inside the private VIP rooms while drinking until near midnight lol

Emphasizing the mask thing too much makes it even more suspicious, as if he’s never worn it lol

I bet he was laughing at the netizens while saying all that stuff! haha

Um, even on ‘I Live Alone’ he wasn’t wearing a mask...”

Unbelievable…seems fake

Born on Feb 6, 1986, Jung Yun-ho, also known by his stage name U-Know Yunho or simply U-Know, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and a member of the pop duo TVXQ. Born and raised in Gwangju, South Korea, Yunho started his musical training under the talent agency SM Entertainment in 2001 and joined TVXQ in 2003 as the band’s leader. Fluent in Korean and Japanese, Yunho has released chart-topping albums throughout Asia as a member of TVXQ. He has made occasional acting appearances in television dramas./TISGFollow us on Social Media

