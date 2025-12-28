Trusted Malaysian family friend charged in shocking murder of Korean skincare distributor

MALAYSIA: In the quiet outskirts of Kampung Batu 4 Pedas, Rembau, a chilling discovery unfolded on December 18, 2025, when police unearthed a body stuffed inside a bag and buried behind an unoccupied house along Jalan Pedas-Linggi in the state of Negeri Sembilan.

The gruesome find marked the grim end to a frantic search for Suri Narudin, a 53-year-old woman who had vanished from her home in Ampang, Selangor, just days earlier.

The search began on Dec 15, when Suri’s family filed a missing person report at the Ampang police station. Relatives grew alarmed after losing contact with her since Dec 8, following a last in-person meeting on Dec 5.

The disappearance of Korean skincare distributor Suri Narudin only came to light several days after she failed to arrive in Zurich, Switzerland. In Switzerland, to meet her friends for a regular meet-up, but when she did not turn up at her hotel, the group of friends became frantic.

They informed her family members in Kuala Lumpur of her absence at the hotel.

Suri’s niece, Sasha, 38, recounted how the family trusted a 51-year-old acquaintance—later identified as the prime suspect—to handle daily tasks, including shuttling her children to school.

Shockingly, he continued these duties “as if nothing had happened,” even providing evasive answers about Suri’s whereabouts, claiming she had been dropped off at the airport by someone else.

Acting on leads from the missing report, a joint team from Negeri Sembilan and Selangor police zeroed in on the abandoned site.

The body, believed to be Suri’s, was exhumed amid suspicions of foul play tied to a financial dispute. Within 24 hours, authorities arrested two men: the 51-year-old main suspect in Genting Sempah and a 41-year-old accomplice in Melaka. Both were remanded to aid investigations.

Confirmation came swiftly through forensic analysis. DNA tests from sibling samples affirmed a close familial link andpolice said the body in the bag unearthed in Negeri Sembilan was that of Suri’s.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad emphasised transparent proceedings, urging the public to avoid speculation.

The case escalated on Dec 28 in Tampin’s Magistrate’s Court, where the 51-year-old, Zainizan Zainal, was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Unrepresented, he nodded in acknowledgement but recorded no plea, as the charge—carrying potential death penalty or 30-40 years imprisonment with caning—falls under High Court jurisdiction.

Bail was denied, with the case set for mention on Jan 27 pending forensic reports.

Suri’s family expressed profound shock, having known the suspect for six years as a reliable figure.

“We trusted him with our children,” Sasha told reporters, highlighting the betrayal. Police continue probing the motive, appealing for information at Rembau headquarters.

This tragedy underscores the dangers lurking in familiar circles, leaving a community reeling.