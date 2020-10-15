Trump son Barron contracted Covid-19, now negative: first lady Melania

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump’s teenage son Barron contracted Covid-19 after both his parents tested positive, but is now negative, First Lady Melania said Wednesday.

She said that after she and the president tested positive two weeks ago, “Naturally my mind went immediately to our son.”

Barron Trump, 14, first tested negative, she said.

“But again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’ My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” the first lady said.

“He has since tested negative,” she wrote in an essay entitled “My Personal Experience with Covid-19.”

“In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together,” the first lady wrote.

