Trump says ‘learned a lot about Covid’ by ‘really going to school’

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he “learned a lot about Covid” by “really going to school” as he has battled the virus in hospital.

“I learned a lot about Covid, I learned it by really going to school,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.

“This is the real school. This isn’t the ‘let’s read the books school,’ and I get it, and I understand it, and it’s a very interesting thing.”

Shortly after sharing the video, Trump left Walter Reed hospital outside Washington for a surprise visit to supporters gathered outside. Video footage showed the president wearing a face mask and waving to crowds as he drove past.

© Agence France-Presse

