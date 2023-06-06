Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium returns with new street circuit

SINGAPORE — The Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium is returning after a successful inaugural edition last year, with the 2023 race to be held from Oct 28 to 29. The race will see some of the world’s best cyclists take to a city circuit that will bring them past some of the city’s most iconic sites in Downtown Singapore.

In 2022, the race managed to bring together some of the world’s top 32 cyclists from eight of the world’s best professional teams, including four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, and Mark Cavendish, the joint record holder for the most Tour de France stage wins (34).

Last year, participants cycled around a circuit used in the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix when it was held around the Marina Bay area. But this year, the organiser promised a new street circuit, with more details to be unveiled later.

Jonas Vingegaard, who won the 2022 Tour de France and the inaugural Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium race in Singapore last year, is delighted to see the event return to the City-state, “I’m happy to hear that the Tour de France Criterium will be back in Singapore for this year. I’m sure it will be just as great as last year.”

But first, Vingegaard will be looking to defend his crown soon in Europe as the 2023 edition of Tour de France kicks off in Bilbao, Spain, on 1 July 2023 before ending on the streets of Paris and at the iconic Champs-Elysees on 23 July.

“After a successful first edition in 2022, which saw the Tour de France title holder Jonas Vingegaard triumph in the Singapore heat, we are delighted to be back in the Lion City in October 2023 to continue writing the history of the Tour de France in South East Asia,” added Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France.

During last year’s event, there were eight race categories, including the main Singapore Criterium in which the international professional cyclists participated. The other races include the Professional Team Trial, Criterium Challenge, Brompton World Championship (Gentlemen), Brompton World Championship (Ladies), Amatuer Criterium (Women’s Open), Amatuer Criterium (Men’s Senior), and the Amatuer Criterium (Men’s Masters).

“We look forward to bringing the biggest names from the Tour de France closer to their local and international fans here in Singapore this October. This prestigious event strengthens the buzz of our vibrant city and differentiates us as a destination for world-class events,” expressed Ong Ling Lee, the Executive Director for Sports and Wellness from Singapore Tourism Board.

Ticketing details for the 2023 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium will be announced soon by event organisers.

