SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot for the upcoming Reunion draw on Friday, January 24, is set to reach an impressive S$10.8 million, following two consecutive draws without a grand prize winner.

In the most recent draw on Monday, January 20, no player matched all the winning numbers for the grand prize, resulting in a rollover of the jackpot. The prize money of S$3,378,445 will be added to the upcoming draw, bringing the total for the Reunion draw to S$10.8 million.

This draw is part of Singapore Pools’ special New Year-themed lotteries, which include the New Year’s Day Lottery, Reunion Lottery, and the Red Envelope Lottery. Each of the first prizes for the New Year’s Day Lottery and Reunion Lottery stands at S$5 million, while the Red Envelope Lottery boasts a prize of S$12 million. The Red Envelope Lottery will be held on February 7, marking the tenth day of the Lunar New Year.

The Reunion Toto draw, scheduled for 9:30pm on January 24, is expected to draw considerable attention, with many players hoping to claim the life-changing jackpot.