Singapore News

Toto jackpot for Reunion draw soars to S$10.8 million after grand prize in first two draws of 2025 go unwon

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 23, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot for the upcoming Reunion draw on Friday, January 24, is set to reach an impressive S$10.8 million, following two consecutive draws without a grand prize winner.

In the most recent draw on Monday, January 20, no player matched all the winning numbers for the grand prize, resulting in a rollover of the jackpot. The prize money of S$3,378,445 will be added to the upcoming draw, bringing the total for the Reunion draw to S$10.8 million.

This draw is part of Singapore Pools’ special New Year-themed lotteries, which include the New Year’s Day Lottery, Reunion Lottery, and the Red Envelope Lottery. Each of the first prizes for the New Year’s Day Lottery and Reunion Lottery stands at S$5 million, while the Red Envelope Lottery boasts a prize of S$12 million. The Red Envelope Lottery will be held on February 7, marking the tenth day of the Lunar New Year.

The Reunion Toto draw, scheduled for 9:30pm on January 24, is expected to draw considerable attention, with many players hoping to claim the life-changing jackpot.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Singapore News

Singapore’s higher education system ranks first in Asia for preparing graduates for future job markets

January 23, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

Majority of dating app users in Singapore seek serious relationships but only 1% are satisfied

January 23, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

People have questions after seeing scholarship poster with student wearing Dior shoes worth $1,690 on it it

January 23, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Sports

Shelton moves to Australian Open semi-finals, says on-court interviewers are ‘disrespectful’

January 23, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Lifestyle

The decline of handwriting: How Gen Z is losing a timeless skill

January 23, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

Man with S$500k in savings asks, ‘Should I quit my job and pursue my interests?’

January 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Business & Economy

Singapore residents’ inflation expectations remained at 3.8% in December 2024

January 23, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.