Tony Hung proposed to his girlfriend in the toilet

Hong Kong — On June 10, TVB actor Tony Hung, 37, announced that he is getting married to his girlfriend of two years, model-turned-fitness coach Inez Leong, 33. They announced the exciting news on Instagram and also shared photos from their wedding photoshoot.

In his Instagram post, Hung wrote about their journey from “going on jogs together” to “coming up with excuses to avoid jogging” and to “mourning the death of our beloved [dog] Coco”. “Fortunately, I have you to hold my hand tightly. I hope you are by my side for the rest of my life,” he added.

Leong dedicated a post to her fiancé where she thanked him for “always bringing [her] joy, taking care of [her] and accompanying [her] to watch anime and tennis games all night“.

Fellow celebrity friends like Grace Chan, Yoyo Chen, Roxanne Tong and Benjamin Yuen then flooded the couple’s Instagram accounts to congratulate the couple and some even encourage them to start a family soon. Just like their fun, adventurous personalities, Hung and Leong chose to have their wedding photoshoot out in nature and on the running track, according to 8days.sg.

Hung’s proposal was fun as well, or maybe the word to use would be funny. Hung proposed to Leong in the toilet, instead of an elaborate set-up. Leong said that Hung placed a mini light bulb by the sink and on the mirror was a heart-shaped card with the words “MARRY ME?” He also set up a video camera in the bathroom to capture the special moment.

“I was tickled and touched,” said Leong. “I asked him why he wanted to propose in the bathroom and he said it’s because he knew I would go to the bathroom.”

However, there was a minor hitch.

“It was the funniest when he took out the ring to propose, and I said I was really urgent and I told him to wait and let me use the toilet first,” revealed Inez. “In the end, he had to wait for me to finish doing my big business before proposing.” /TISGFollow us on Social Media

