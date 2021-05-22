Tong Liya and Chen Sicheng announce divorce on Chinese Valentine’s Day

- Advertisement -

Couples exchange wedding vows, promising to love and cherish till death doth them part. But promises get broken. Chinese actor Chen Sicheng and actress Tong Liya just announced that they were getting a divorce. Despite the shocking news, some fans were delighted and commented that Tong’s decision was “long overdue”.

The announcement was made on May 20 via social media. Chen uploaded photos of Tong and their five-year-old son Duoduo, according to Hype.my.

He captioned the photos: “From 2011 to 2020, the story ended. You will always be the ones I love the most, I will guard you with a different identity now.” Tong responded: “I had a worthwhile time and am looking forward to the future. Thank you.”

- Advertisement -

The duo’s 10-year relationship appeared to have ended on a good note as they seemed to have parted amicably. The news was surprising as it is China’s unofficial Valentines’ Day. The date ‘520’ sounds similar to “I love you” in Mandarin. Nevertheless, fans cheered Tong on as the couple’s split has been long anticipated. Tong and Chen met in 2011 and got married in 2014. Their marriage was smooth sailing but in 2017 it broke down when it was discovered that Chen was having affairs with other women. Although Tong forgave her husband, the two have finally decided to part ways.

“Congratulations on becoming single!” one comment read. “You are free to choose any fresh meat you want now.” Another jubilantly posted, “Congratulations to (Tong)! I feel like breaking out the gongs and fireworks to celebrate.” Others chose to snub Chen saying, “Tong Liya is finally free” and “People who are not loyal to (their) marriage will get retribution“.

Fortunately, the two did not part on bad terms although sometimes divorce can get messy. Here is hoping that Chen cleans up his act while Tong faces the future bravely. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg