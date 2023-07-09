Tips on how to secure your concert tickets in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Concert season is finally back, and fans worldwide are ready to do whatever it takes to get their desired tickets and seats to see their favorite artists.

To make sure you are all set and equipped to secure your concert tickets, here are some tips to help you.

Learn to buy tickets online

The majority of live events in Singapore use online platforms for ticket selling. These online sites eliminate long queues in physical ticket-selling stores and can be done in our homes. Singapore’s most popular ticketing platforms are Ticketmaster, SISTIC, and Book My Show.

Research and learn how to use these online platforms, such as creating an account and filling in your details for easy access once the ticket selling is finally available.

There is also such a thing as pre-sales. It gives people early access to buy tickets, which means more chances of getting your desired seat. You may also need to wait for announcements about your artists’ concert pre-sales and sign up!

Go to the physical ticket-selling locations as early as possible

In Singapore, physical locations mean Singpost outlets. This method of buying from these outlets was once a secret among K-Pop fans, but TikTokers shared it with the public, and now, everyone knows about it.

To avoid long physical queues in these locations, it is best to go and fall in line as early as possible, especially now that Singpost outlets have long lines on general ticket-selling days – all thanks to TikTok.

People are now camping overnight in these ticket-selling locations to ensure they will be first in line and have the privilege of choosing better seats. Bring the necessary things for an overnight ticket-selling camp (e.g., power bank, water, snacks) and better prepare yourself physically and mentally.

You are now one step closer to securing your tickets with these tips! Good luck!

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg