Time to consider new and unique treats for Chinese New Year

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With Chinese New Year approaching, it is time to start considering what is new and unique for the year.

One tradition is the giving of gifts. It is believed that giving gifts on this day expresses respect and affection. There are, however, certain guidelines to be followed while one is purchasing them. The gifts should be in the right colours. Red, yellow and gold are the most favourite colours during Chinese New Year, while black and white things should be avoided.

Given everyone’s unique preference, choosing gifts can be a challenging part. Here are some trending ox gifts and tasty treats for your stomach.

Earphone Holder

- Advertisement -

With advances in technology, increasingly better wireless earphones are on the market for music lovers. This earphone holder is shaped like an extremely adorable ox and it is in striking colours. What is more, these earphone holders can be colour-customised according to the preferences of customers. They are also durable and the thickness of the material adds a layer of protection to the earphones. Thus, they help to prolong the lifespan of earphones. They allow you to attach a keychain or carabiner to conveniently bring your earphones out. This prevents them from being misplaced.

Custom Candle Set

Undoubtedly, candles can be illuminated and used for several purposes. Whether it is a romantic giveaway or a cozy get-together, create a feeling or atmosphere of love and romance with this custom ox hanging candle set. This set is made from metal with extremely durable quality. It is sturdy and sustainable. It can last for a long time when it is lit. As a marketing gift, it can help create top-of-mind awareness since it is very practical and not to mention, unique.

Cantonese Pastries

Wah Hao in Orchard Road is showcasing the best Cantonese pastries with the Lunar New Year Pop Up this year. From cookie crusted egg tarts (in five different flavours, no less!) to walnut and almond cookies, these treats are baked fresh daily by the restaurant’s award-winning culinary team. The limited-edition run will also see familiar CNY favourites like the koi fish fresh mango pudding and the golden nian gao tarts.

Wan Hao Pop-Up is at Level 1 until Feb 20, from 11 am to 5 pm. Pastries are for take-away only.

The average price for tarts per piece is S$3, cookies (200g) S$18/per jar, gift sets S$25 – S$35.

Fortune Oranges Cake

Goodwood Park Hotel in Scotts Road offers the guest an unique feast on the auspicious lucky fortune oranges cake, featuring six kumquat butter cakes that sit in a “box” of moist marble cake covered in fondant. The bountiful box of sweet blessings will take centrestage at any table: It comes with a beautiful collection of 15 petit tarts and cakes in a medley of flavours like the chocolate almond tart, pineapple crumble tart and orange chiboust cake.

The special Lunar New Year festival dining offers festival dessert buffet with durian delights with any a la carte main course order, Taiwan porridge a la carte buffet or local degustation menu at S$36 ++ per adult/child.

The Marmalade Pantry

Local bistro The Marmalade Pantry is ushering the Lunar New Year with a selection of moreish treats, highlighting classics and brand new flavours. Feast on addictive snacks like the Sambal Shrimp Rolls, and take a bite of others like the Traditional Petite Chicken Bak Kwa. If you’re not one to decide, The Marmalade Pantry has also curated three thoughtfully sets that will make gifting a whole lot easier.

The Signature Collection Combo with Traditional Petite Chicken Bak Kwa • Golden Pineapple Tarts • Sambal Shrimp Rolls • Honey Mustard Roast Crackers • Gift Bag — S$101. The gift combos are so much in demand that the delivery slots are filling up really fast.

Chinese New Year is a special annual holiday celebrating loved ones and family reunions. With symbolism and gift-giving having deep roots in the Chinese culture, these Ox gifts and tasty treats will definitely make space in the hearts along with stomach and shelves of your loved ones.

Simran Hisaria is an overseas intern with The Independent SG. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: