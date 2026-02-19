TikTok’s ‘plastic eating’ trend shocks viewers as users try extreme calorie-cutting method

CHINA: A bizarre trend known as “plastic eating” is blowing up on TikTok, with some young users claiming it helps them lose weight quickly.

As seen in videos circulating online, people put plastic wrap over their mouths, put the food on the plastic, chew it a little for the taste, and then spit out the food and the plastic. They believe that in this way, they eat almost no calories.

However, doctors stated that it can be dangerous and it can cause choking, hurt people’s teeth, or make them sick by not eating properly.

The idea behind this trend

As reported by Yahoo! Life, this trend aims to simulate that eating while using plastic wrap may trick the brain into believing that an individual has actually eaten the food. This is done to prevent weight gain and reduce the chances of obesity.

But the effectiveness of this trend is unproven, and it may result in serious health issues and/or eating disorders.

On the social media platform X, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about this trend. One netizen remarked: “Ridiculous. If you’re afraid of obesity, manage your nutrition and eating habits, balance it with regular exercise, and stay disciplined. Doing something like this just makes it weird.”

Another netizen stated that this is not advisable and that swallowing plastic may end up obstructing the intestines. Some also declared that one can’t taste food if you wrap it in plastic.

“This doesn’t even work. By chewing, you are telling your body that food is coming and to prepare your stomach acid, making you feel even hungrier,” another commenter said.

Furthermore, some concluded that this is not just a problem about eating, but a mental disorder as well.