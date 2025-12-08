// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tiger god statue stolen from historic Balestier temple, police report filed

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A tiger god statue enshrined at the Goh Chor Tua Pek Kong Temple was stolen in the early hours of Saturday (6 Dec), prompting tightened security measures at the historic Balestier site.

Staff discovered the theft after reviewing CCTV footage, which showed a man lingering near the statue for about 30 minutes before it went missing. The temple, located at 249 Balestier Road, reported the incident to the police immediately.

Temple representatives said the man captured on camera was an unfamiliar face. The stolen statue had been placed unlocked on the tiger god altar for many years without incident, and staff did not expect it to be targeted.

In response to the theft, the temple has begun moving all remaining unlocked tiger god statues into a secured area after closing each day. A spokesperson explained that the temple originally housed ten tiger god statues—three kept permanently in a locked area and seven in an unlocked area. With one stolen, six statues now remain in the previously unlocked section, and they will be “carefully guarded”.

See also  Lawyer accused of sexual misconduct, firm looking into allegations

Footage of the incident was later released by the temple, along with an appeal urging anyone with information to come forward or for the individual involved to return the statue promptly. As of yesterday, the temple has not received any response, and the statue remains missing.

Built in 1847, the Goh Chor Tua Pek Kong Temple is one of Singapore’s oldest Tua Pek Kong temples and a recognised landmark along Balestier Road, known for its long history and distinctive architecture. The temple is open daily from 8am to 4pm.

The spokesperson also issued a reminder to the public that the tiger god is deeply revered by devotees. “Anyone who sells or buys this lost statue is not only breaking the law but also showing disrespect to the deity,” the spokesperson said, “Both sellers and buyers are urged to think carefully, act righteously, accumulate good karma, and return the statue to its rightful owner.”

