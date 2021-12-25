Entertainment Arts 'Thunder Goddess': Wang Leehom & Lee Jinglei online dispute inspires advocacy for...

‘Thunder Goddess’: Wang Leehom & Lee Jinglei online dispute inspires advocacy for female empowerment in the hearts of other women

Photo: IG screengrab/ jl.leilei

Her words, nicknamed the "hammer of the thunder goddess", have been praised as precise and powerful, especially when compared to her former partner. She has even been compared to the Norse god of thunder, Thor, since in Mandarin, the  "LEI" in her name sounds exactly the same as the word for "thunder".

By Anna Maria Romero
Singapore — In the wake of the hot mess triggered by Mandopop star Wang Leehom’s divorce from Lee Jinglei, it is the ex-wife who’s been earning praise from many netizens, particularly women.

Lee, 35, who is 10 years younger than Wang, is not in show business, but she is no pushover. Educated at Princeton, she earned a doctorate at Columbia University and once worked at JP Morgan as a financial analyst.

Photo: IG screengrab/ jl.leilei

She gave it up to marry Wang, who told her he wanted a big family. She gave him three children in five years. And then what might have been a fairytale pairing went awry.

Photo: IG screengrab/ ji.leilei

Lee recounted the myriad problems in their marriage in recent voluminous Instagram posts.

And her excellent Chinese writing skills have won her much praise with netizens, as the South China Morning Post reported on Dec 22.

Her words, nicknamed the "hammer of the thunder goddess", have been praised as precise and powerful, especially when compared to her former partner.

She has even been compared to the Norse god of thunder, Thor, since in Mandarin, the  “LEI” in her name sounds exactly the same as the word for “thunder”.

On Twitter, Lee has been praised for no longer tolerating her husband’s indiscretions.

“Go go go.. we love a woman who fight for her freedom and rights,” wrote one AVID Fan.

“Men can’t treat women terribly and just expect them to swallow it,” wrote Taiwanese journalist Natalie Tso. One commenter wrote, “My sympathy goes to #Lijinglei and her children. Truth always prevails in the end.”

At the same time, many netizens have condemned Wang.

For at least one woman, what Lee Jinglei endured was a lesson for women everywhere.

/TISG

By2 singer Yumi 'attempts suicide' amid rumours she was Wang Leehom's mistress

By2 singer Yumi ‘attempts suicide’ amid rumours she was Wang Leehom’s mistress

