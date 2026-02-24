‘They want to make his life miserable’ — SG employee claims management is bullying resigning colleague

SINGAPORE: Allegations of workplace bullying have surfaced online after a Singaporean employee claimed that a colleague who has already resigned is being subjected to what he views as punitive treatment during his notice period.

In a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Monday (Feb 23), the employee alleged that his colleague continues to face a series of strict and isolating measures imposed by management.

According to the account, the colleague is not allowed to take leave, is barred from sitting inside the main office area and may only remain in a common space, and must surrender his personal phone during working hours.

He was also reportedly told not to have lunch with or interact with other colleagues.

“We were told not to mingle with him at all,” the employee said. “He has a fixed lunch hour and does a pointless write-up on what he has done for the company….The list goes on. And before anyone asks, yes, it is an SME.”

“They clearly do not want to grant him an early release, which he seeks, and want to make his life miserable. Is there anything he can do?” he asked. “[This is] corporate bullying at its finest. How can we solve this? The working culture in Singapore simply lacks empathy, and this is disgusting.”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors encouraged the post author to “name and shame” the organisation so others would be aware of its alleged practices.

Some suggested that if he was not comfortable revealing the company outright, he could at least leave a detailed and honest review on platforms such as Glassdoor to alert potential job seekers about the workplace environment.

As for what his colleague could do in the meantime, one user suggested that he consider using up his remaining medical leave. “Just take MC all the way,” they said. “I don’t think they can do anything about that since it’s properly certified and it’s your colleague’s entitlement.”

Another commented, “Sounds too extreme, but the immediate question I have is whether this ‘treatment’ is specifically for that guy or anyone who is leaving? If this happens to every resigned employee, then you should also consider an exit plan.”

A third added, “Remind yourself when it’s your turn, never behave like him, and always stand up for yourself. Corporate bullies love people like your colleague, whom they can crap on the head. I always stood up for myself, and those people who tried to give me a difficult time said I was being disrespectful.”

Seeking help

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) encourages anyone facing bullying or workplace harassment to reach out to the TAFEP Workplace Harassment Resource and Recourse Centre for support and guidance.

TAFEP states that it is willing to listen to victims and advise them on possible actions they can take.

All cases are handled with strict confidentiality, so those who come forward can feel safe sharing their concerns.

