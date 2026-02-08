// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, February 8, 2026
32 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
3 min.Read

‘They turned cold and gave sarcastic replies after my fast promotion,’: SG worker opens up about workplace tension

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker says she is now completely at a loss over what to do after her relationships with colleagues took a turn for the worse following her promotion.

Hoping to seek advice from fellow locals, she took to the r/singaporejobs forum on Saturday (Feb 7) to share her experience.

In her post, she explained that while she initially felt proud of herself for securing a promotion after just two years, a milestone that most people in her company reach only after three to four years, this achievement was eventually overshadowed by a noticeable shift in how her colleagues treated her.

“Honestly, I was pretty happy at the start about getting promoted because I really did put in the hard work over the two years and appreciated that it was recognised by my bosses. But at the same time, the change in attitude from my colleagues totally wasn’t what I expected,” she said.

According to the woman, the people she used to joke around with, vent to, and chat comfortably with, suddenly became distant.

“I’ve always had a good, or at least cordial, working relationship with my colleagues. We go for lunches together, and everyone helps each other out at work, but they (both the exec and senior execs) started to turn cold in their interactions with me,” she wrote. 

See also  Circuit Breaker memes to make your day

“People I used to think I was closer with started giving dry replies, though we used to always have fun little tea-spilling sessions.”

In some instances, she said she was even met with sarcastic remarks when she asked technical questions related to her work, something she pointed out had never happened before.

“[They would say things like], ‘Wa, a senior already still don’t know meh?’ They were never like this throughout the two years,” she said. “I dislike office politics and honestly just want to do my work and eff off after working hours. I don’t want to burn bridges because I truly appreciate my colleagues and would still love to maintain at least a cordial working relationship with them.”

Unsure of how to deal with the growing awkwardness and tension at work, she ended her post by turning to the online community for advice.

“I wonder if anyone has encountered a similar situation, and please give me advice on how I can overcome this situation. Not considering leaving my company any time soon. Thanks in advance!”

See also  "Should you negotiate pay for your first fresh grad job?" — Fresh grad asks Singaporeans for career advice

“Continue to be cordial and professional.”

In the comments, plenty of users weighed in to remind the woman that at the end of the day, work is still work. According to them, she is there to earn a salary and build her career, not to win a popularity contest or make lifelong friends.

One told her, “You work for money, and these people are just colleagues. You don’t need to care so much. Just focus on your career.”

Another said, “Remember, most people will wish you success in the world and then hate you for it. If you ask me, they are not worth the headspace you’re allocating for.”

A third commenter suggested that the shift in her colleagues’ attitudes could very well be linked to how quickly she was promoted. Since she moved up faster than most, some colleagues might be feeling jealous, while others could be quietly questioning whether she really deserved the role.

See also  ‘I don't want to play this game’ — Man says his coworker turned hostile on him after promotion rumours

Whatever the underlying reason, the commenter advised her not to dwell on it and to remain professional at all times. “Although a lot of people are of the view your colleagues are not your friends, they are not your enemy either,” they added.

“Work with them so that they contribute to your objectives and KPIs. For those who throw spanners on the works, you’ll need to figure out how to handle it, part and parcel of work life.”

Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “At work, continue to be cordial and professional. Outside of work, help them as a fellow human being would.”

In other news, a Singaporean MRT commuter has sparked heated discussion online after calling out an elderly passenger who allegedly rushed to take a seat that had been vacated for a child.

The incident was shared on the r/SMRTRabak subreddit, where the commuter posted a photo of the elderly man along with an account of what had happened.

Read more: ‘You don’t deserve any respect’: Commuter blasts elderly passenger for allegedly snatching seat meant for child

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //