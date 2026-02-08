‘They turned cold and gave sarcastic replies after my fast promotion,’: SG worker opens up about workplace tension

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker says she is now completely at a loss over what to do after her relationships with colleagues took a turn for the worse following her promotion.

Hoping to seek advice from fellow locals, she took to the r/singaporejobs forum on Saturday (Feb 7) to share her experience.

In her post, she explained that while she initially felt proud of herself for securing a promotion after just two years, a milestone that most people in her company reach only after three to four years, this achievement was eventually overshadowed by a noticeable shift in how her colleagues treated her.

“Honestly, I was pretty happy at the start about getting promoted because I really did put in the hard work over the two years and appreciated that it was recognised by my bosses. But at the same time, the change in attitude from my colleagues totally wasn’t what I expected,” she said.

According to the woman, the people she used to joke around with, vent to, and chat comfortably with, suddenly became distant.

“I’ve always had a good, or at least cordial, working relationship with my colleagues. We go for lunches together, and everyone helps each other out at work, but they (both the exec and senior execs) started to turn cold in their interactions with me,” she wrote.

“People I used to think I was closer with started giving dry replies, though we used to always have fun little tea-spilling sessions.”

In some instances, she said she was even met with sarcastic remarks when she asked technical questions related to her work, something she pointed out had never happened before.

“[They would say things like], ‘Wa, a senior already still don’t know meh?’ They were never like this throughout the two years,” she said. “I dislike office politics and honestly just want to do my work and eff off after working hours. I don’t want to burn bridges because I truly appreciate my colleagues and would still love to maintain at least a cordial working relationship with them.”

Unsure of how to deal with the growing awkwardness and tension at work, she ended her post by turning to the online community for advice.

“I wonder if anyone has encountered a similar situation, and please give me advice on how I can overcome this situation. Not considering leaving my company any time soon. Thanks in advance!”

“Continue to be cordial and professional.”

In the comments, plenty of users weighed in to remind the woman that at the end of the day, work is still work. According to them, she is there to earn a salary and build her career, not to win a popularity contest or make lifelong friends.

One told her, “You work for money, and these people are just colleagues. You don’t need to care so much. Just focus on your career.”

Another said, “Remember, most people will wish you success in the world and then hate you for it. If you ask me, they are not worth the headspace you’re allocating for.”

A third commenter suggested that the shift in her colleagues’ attitudes could very well be linked to how quickly she was promoted. Since she moved up faster than most, some colleagues might be feeling jealous, while others could be quietly questioning whether she really deserved the role.

Whatever the underlying reason, the commenter advised her not to dwell on it and to remain professional at all times. “Although a lot of people are of the view your colleagues are not your friends, they are not your enemy either,” they added.

“Work with them so that they contribute to your objectives and KPIs. For those who throw spanners on the works, you’ll need to figure out how to handle it, part and parcel of work life.”

Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “At work, continue to be cordial and professional. Outside of work, help them as a fellow human being would.”

