KOREA: MBC’s upcoming drama Doubt has given viewers a fresh perspective on the fascinating character of Chae Won Bin. The psychological thriller revolves around Korea’s finest criminal profiler, Jang Tae Soo (Han Suk Kyu), who experiences a personal crisis after learning that his daughter, Ha Bin (Chae Won Bin), is keeping a secret connected to a murder case he is looking into.

Jang Tae Soo, known for his sharp intuition, is thrown into turmoil when his teenage daughter boldly lies to him, despite her ordinary high school appearance. Like her father, Ha Bin is exceptionally intelligent and observant, but as suspicion grows, she begins playing complex mind games with him, revealing surprising twists that challenge his perception of her involvement in the crime.

Far from typical

In newly released stills from the series, Ha Bin’s expression is unreadable, with her chilling poker face and intense gaze hinting at her hidden depth and suggesting she’s far from a typical student.

The Doubt production team has praised Chae Won Bin’s performance, highlighting her captivating presence and said they think her distinct charm will enthrall audiences. They also hinted at Ha Bin’s pivotal role in the story, promising that her secret will shake her father’s world and leave a lasting impact.

They added, “We hope viewers will support Chae Won Bin as she rises to stardom through her role in Doubt.”

Doubt is set to premiere on October 11 at 9:40 p.m. KST with the first two episodes airing that night.

Rising actress

Born in 2001, Chae Won Bin’s birthday is an actress best known for The Cursed Lesson (2020), Sweet Home (2020), and Voice (2017). Chae Won Bin is a rising South Korean actress who has been gaining attention for her impressive performances in recent projects.