The Most Recent UFC Announcement From Dana White Explicitly Disallows Conor McGregor’s Return In 2023 » Sportsry

The anticipation for Conor McGregor’s comeback to the UFC will have to be contained for a little while longer. For the year’s last pay-per-view events, UFC CEO Dana White has announced future big matchups.

The list did not include McGregor, though. At UFC 295 on November 11, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will compete for the light heavyweight championship in an electrifying co-main event. The attention will be on the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title match.

Prepare for the UFC 296 spectacle on December 16 in Las Vegas! The main event features a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, which promises fast-paced combat.

The suspense is increased with Alexandre Pantoja’s flyweight championship defense versus Brandon Royal. The likelihood of Conor McGregor’s return in 2023, though, dashes expectations for a rematch with Michael Chandler following their time together on The Ultimate Fighter.

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor’s most recent setbacks in advance of his return to the UFC

Conor McGregor’s comeback to the MMA scene after a two-year absence due to a leg fracture sustained in a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 was recently discussed by Dana White.

Despite McGregor’s unquestionable talent, White emphasized the difficulties elite fighters like McGregor have staying motivated. McGregor, a former two-division champion, is 2-3 in his most recent five fights, which raises concerns about his preparedness to compete against the best in his comeback. Questions are surrounding McGregor’s performance and tenacity in the octagon, the stage is set for his eagerly anticipated comeback.

