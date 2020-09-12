The late Sulli’s mother opened up about their relationship and about Sulli’s boyfriend Choiza

- Advertisement -

K-pop actress-singer Sulli died in 2019 due to suicide. Close a year since her death, Sulli’s mother opened up about their mother-daughter relationship and her thoughts about Sulli dating Choiza.

Fans will mark the first death anniversary of Sulli on October 14.

MBC is releasing a new documentary about the star which featured her mother. Titled, ‘Why Were You Uncomfortable With Sulli?’ her mother talked about the singer’s childhood, her casting in Ballad of Seodong, her opinion on Choiza and her reaction to the news of her daughter passing away.

According to Soompi, Sulli’s mother remembers that their bond faced financial challenges upon splitting from her husband but Sulli’s casting in Ballad of Seodong changed Sulli’s life. She was complemented by the director which boasted the child actress’ confidence. Following that, Sulli signed on to be part of SM Entertainment and stayed in a dorm with Girls Generation members Tiffany and Taeyeon. As Sulli’s idol career grew, her personal life hit the headlines. In 2015, Sulli started dating Dynamic Duo’s Choiza. Despite a 14 years age difference, they dated for two years and seven months.

It was reported that Sulli’s mother disapproved of the relationship and it affected the mother-daughter relationship. “Our whole family was happy before news of Sulli’s relationship broke. Even after seeing photos [of the two], I didn’t believe it,” she said, adding that she called Sulli to confirm the news. “To suddenly have a boyfriend 14 years older than you means that you move up too many steps without having that middle ground. Everything changes, like how you play, drinking culture, and your conversation patterns,” she said.

Sulli was upset that her mother and family did not approve of her relationship, Sulli’s mother remembered. She said that Sulli told her at the time, “‘I think I’ve worked hard until now to earn this money, so please recognize that.’ Starting with her next payment, she said that she would personally receive money from her agency and that I had to write a detailed statement [of my expenses] for compensation. Since I also have a fiery personality, we settled everything then. After that, we spoke occasionally but essentially never saw each other.”

Sulli’s mother spoke about learning about Sulli’s death whom she found out through a phone call.

“She always lived alone in that house but I couldn’t give permission to let her leave the last time by herself. I said that I would bring her out holding her hand and went to Sulli’s house. She was by herself in a room on the second floor. I touched her hands, and her face, and sat there for an hour. I wish I had touched her from head to toe. I still feel regretful thinking that I wasn’t able to say goodbye properly one last time. That I’m sorry for being so late. I think about wanting to go back to all the times I missed,” she said.

Sulli was born in 1994 and she debuted as a child actress in 2005. Four years later she debuted as a member of f(x) before leaving the group in August the same year to focus on acting. /TISG