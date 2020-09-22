The incredible Hulk, Superman, or Amrin Amin?

- Advertisement -

After Amrin Amin posted a playful photo of himself after a workout by the Bay, netizens played along, referring to him as well-known superhero characters like the Hulk and even Superman.

Mr Amrin took to Facebook on Sunday (September 20) night to share a post-workout photo of him pretending to lift the famous ship figure on top of the Marina Bay Sands. “Gruelling night workout by the way,” his caption read.

Posted by Amrin Amin on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Mr Amrin, who contested Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) alongside his fellow People’s Action Party (PAP) members, found himself unseated after the Workers’ Party (WP) team bagged 52.13 per cent of the votes in the GRC.

The PAP team consisted of Ng Chee Meng, Lam Pin Min, Amrin Amin, and Raymond Lye. The WP team, on the other hand, consisted of He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan, and Louis Chua Kheng Wee.

However, despite Mr Amrin’s unseating, he appears to not have lost face with many Singaporeans. His recent photo garnered equally playful comments from Facebook users, with many referring to him as a superhero.

Among the superhero characters that were mentioned in the comments were the Hulk and Superman. “The strongest man by the Bay,” said one, while another referred to Mr Amrin as “Singapore(‘s) Hulk.” Still another called him the “pillar of Singapore.”

Simultaneously, many other Facebook users left comments saying Mr Amrin had lost weight while others commended him for looking “fit.”

“When I grow up, I want to be fit like you,” said one, while another commented, “Mr Amrin, (you’re) so strong…(you could) be (a) bodybuilder.”

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Amrin Amin