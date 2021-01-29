The hunt for affordable abalone is finally over

- Advertisement -

The hunt for affordable abalone has now ended for the people of Singapore. The mini abalones are much loved and are currently out of stock everywhere apart from Giant Supermarkets. The sale went viral and was posted on Facebook by people all across the country.

On Sunday (Jan 24), the sale of the S$1 abalone went viral on Facebook, which attracted plenty of buyers.

Calvin Liew, who lives in the Bukit Batok area, saw the news on Facebook and went looking to see if this was actually true. He discovered the sale and went to the supermarket three times to make purchases, buying around 120 of them.

People said it is the first time that they have seen such cheap abalone in Singapore. There was discussion going around about the size of the abalone and the taste and quality of the food. All the responses have been positive.

Giant Supermarket is offering S$1 abalone on sale as well as other seafood too. With Chinese New Year coming up, abalones hold significance in Chinese culture. It is believed that eating abalones will bring fortune and good luck for the rest of the year.

People have also been comparing the prices to different countries like Malaysia, Taiwan and mainland China where the mini abalone is cheaper than the Singapore sale price. People are sharing the taste and experience along with pictures with detailed captions on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The markets are running out of stock as the demand for mini abalone increases. The shelves have to be restocked often. Singapore is getting into festival mode, with decorations popping up around town and people enjoying the abalones. Chinatown is coming alive with lanterns, gold coins, flowers and greetings.

