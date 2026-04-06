The hidden cost of living: Why oil price hikes hit your wallet harder than you think

MALAYSIA: Crude oil is not a single product, but a mixture of hydrocarbons separated into layers, or fractions, through fractional distillation. Heated crude rises and condenses at different levels, producing outputs such as LPG, petrol, kerosene, diesel, lubricants, and bitumen. Lighter fractions fuel cars, motorcycles, buses, and household cooking gas; middle fractions power trucks, aeroplanes, and industrial machinery; heavier fractions are used in engine oils, road asphalt, and construction materials. Many everyday products, from plastics and packaging to personal care items like shampoos, soaps, and cosmetics, also rely on crude-derived petrochemicals. This shows how crude oil supports diverse sectors and consumer needs, so changes in oil prices affect daily life in multiple ways.

In Malaysia, this interdependence is especially significant because Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) plays a central role in producing and refining crude oil and petroleum products. Based on The Edge Malaysia, although Malaysia produces crude oil, domestic output has declined over time, and a significant portion of crude requirements still must be met through imports; nearly 40% of Malaysia’s crude imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global chokepoint, leaving the country vulnerable to supply disruptions.

Higher global crude oil prices may boost upstream revenues for Petronas and contribute to government earnings, but they also raise costs across industries. Transport and aviation face higher petrol and jet fuel costs, logistics, manufacturing, and agriculture pay more for diesel and industrial fuels, and construction sees heavier fractions like bitumen and lubricants increase in price. Referring to The Edge Malaysia, geopolitical tensions, such as the ongoing US‑Iran conflict, further disrupt supply chains, heighten shipping risks, and increase insurance and refining costs, amplifying the overall impact on consumers and businesses.

It is important for Malaysians to understand that any disruption in oil supply, refining, imports, or policy can quickly affect everyday life. Petrol, diesel, LPG, plastics, packaging, synthetic fabrics, and personal care products like shampoos, soaps, and cosmetics all depend on crude oil. Even small changes in oil availability or price can ripple through the economy, influencing the cost of goods, transport, household essentials, and industrial products.

Based on Bernama, elevated crude oil prices present a “mixed outcome” for Malaysia, while upstream revenues rise, costs for imported crude, refining, and logistics offset many gains. Analysts note that as long as fuel subsidies remain in place, the full effect of rising oil prices may be masked; however, once these subsidies are lifted, the increases in costs will quickly ripple through transportation, household goods, and consumer products, demonstrating the broader economic impact of global oil market volatility.