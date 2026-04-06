// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, April 6, 2026
33 C
Singapore
type here...
Business
2 min.Read

The hidden cost of living: Why oil price hikes hit your wallet harder than you think

Sharifah Azzahra
By Sharifah Azzahra

MALAYSIA: Crude oil is not a single product, but a mixture of hydrocarbons separated into layers, or fractions, through fractional distillation. Heated crude rises and condenses at different levels, producing outputs such as LPG, petrol, kerosene, diesel, lubricants, and bitumen. Lighter fractions fuel cars, motorcycles, buses, and household cooking gas; middle fractions power trucks, aeroplanes, and industrial machinery; heavier fractions are used in engine oils, road asphalt, and construction materials. Many everyday products, from plastics and packaging to personal care items like shampoos, soaps, and cosmetics, also rely on crude-derived petrochemicals. This shows how crude oil supports diverse sectors and consumer needs, so changes in oil prices affect daily life in multiple ways.

In Malaysia, this interdependence is especially significant because Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) plays a central role in producing and refining crude oil and petroleum products. Based on The Edge Malaysia, although Malaysia produces crude oil, domestic output has declined over time, and a significant portion of crude requirements still must be met through imports; nearly 40% of Malaysia’s crude imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global chokepoint, leaving the country vulnerable to supply disruptions.

Higher global crude oil prices may boost upstream revenues for Petronas and contribute to government earnings, but they also raise costs across industries. Transport and aviation face higher petrol and jet fuel costs, logistics, manufacturing, and agriculture pay more for diesel and industrial fuels, and construction sees heavier fractions like bitumen and lubricants increase in price. Referring to The Edge Malaysia, geopolitical tensions, such as the ongoing US‑Iran conflict, further disrupt supply chains, heighten shipping risks, and increase insurance and refining costs, amplifying the overall impact on consumers and businesses.

It is important for Malaysians to understand that any disruption in oil supply, refining, imports, or policy can quickly affect everyday life. Petrol, diesel, LPG, plastics, packaging, synthetic fabrics, and personal care products like shampoos, soaps, and cosmetics all depend on crude oil. Even small changes in oil availability or price can ripple through the economy, influencing the cost of goods, transport, household essentials, and industrial products.

Based on Bernama, elevated crude oil prices present a “mixed outcome” for Malaysia, while upstream revenues rise, costs for imported crude, refining, and logistics offset many gains. Analysts note that as long as fuel subsidies remain in place, the full effect of rising oil prices may be masked; however, once these subsidies are lifted, the increases in costs will quickly ripple through transportation, household goods, and consumer products, demonstrating the broader economic impact of global oil market volatility.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

LTA: Circle Line works to finish ahead of schedule; commuters advised to prepare for final testing

Will be an update for commuters + advisory from LTA
Asia This Week

Australia secures assurance from Singapore, Japan, Korea for fuel supply amid crisis

As Australia scrambles to secure its fuel supply due to Middle East war, its trading partners in Asia, including Singapore, have given assurances that “normal supply” will continue

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

LTA: Circle Line works to finish ahead of schedule; commuters advised to prepare for final testing

Will be an update for commuters + advisory from LTA

Four taken to hospital after Rivervale Link flat fire, about 50 evacuated

Four have been taken to SGH for assessment for smoke inhalation.

Singaporeans say ‘Welcome back, Taskforce Man’ to Gan Kim Yong

Netizens are saying they had thought DPM Gan would be able to slow down as he approaches retirement age, comparing him to Khaw Boon Wan, now that he's advising the committee tasked to handle the cr...

Laid off by email – while Oracle keeps hiring. What’s going on?

Getting rid of dead wood or is it becos of expected increase in costs becos of Iran war? Tech companies are rationalising their strategies.

Business

Nokia is preparing for layoffs in India amid global job cuts

The restructuring is expected to affect multiple teams, including global and common functions.

Ringgit strengthens against Singapore dollar amid global uncertainties

The ringgit strengthened to 4.0225/4.0425 against the US dollar, from Friday’s close of 4.0295/0350.

WP MPs ask if Singapore’s job market is leaving young people behind

WP MPs ask if Singapore's job market is leaving young people behind

ServiceNow CEO warns graduate unemployment could soar to 35% as bots take over jobs

“So much of the work is going to be done by agents. So it’s going to be challenging for young people to differentiate themselves in the corporate environment,” he says.

Singapore Politics

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

PSP urges more support as fuel price spike raises costs for businesses and families

"PSP believes more must be done to strengthen long-term energy security. The Government should accelerate the transition to electric goods vehicles by providing additional incentives for businesses...

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

© The Independent Singapore

// //