The best multivitamins to take in 2022, according to experts

Naturelo Whole Food Multivitamins for Men and Women. Image credits: Naturelo

Consult with your healthcare provider before starting on multivitamins or any type of supplements. It’s also very important to consider everything from your age, current health status, diet and any conditions or issues you might have. 

By Miren Gonzalez
In a recent (and rare) social gathering, I met an extremely upbeat and energetic fellow who proudly proclaimed, “I’m a multivitamins guy!” in a booming voice to pretty much anyone who would listen, earnestly sharing tales of exercise and healthy eating while touting the many benefits of health supplements. I want what he’s having, I thought wryly to myself, noting how lethargic I seemed in comparison.

When I think of multivitamins, I think of those brightly-coloured Flintstones multivitamins (which apparently aren’t that great for you) that I’m sure most of us encountered as children. Ah, memories. But what’s in a multivitamin, and do we really need it?

Multivitamins are designed to supplement the body with micronutrients that might be missing from our daily diets, and many swear by their salubrious effects.

However, not all multivitamins are formulated equally. Health experts weigh in on which multivitamins come out on top.

Consult with your healthcare provider before starting on multivitamins or any type of supplements. It's also very important to consider everything from your age, current health status, diet and any conditions or issues you might have. 

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Family

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Family multivitamins. Image credits: Amazon

Chosen by experts as the best multivitamin for kids and teenagers, Garden of Life Vitamin Code Family is suitable for the whole family, including mom and dad. Free from artificial additives and synthetic binders, this multivitamin was formulated using raw whole foods, antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients. It features vitamins A, C, D3, E, K, B6 and B12, along with molybdenum, chromium, manganese, zinc, selenium, iron, iodine, pantothenic acid, biotin, folate, niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, CoQ10, lycopene and vanadium.

The two-a-day Garden of Life Vitamin Code Family capsule dosage can be taken with or without food (kids or adults who aren’t happy about pill-swallowing can simply open them up and add the powder to water or juice).

MegaFood One Daily

MegaFood One Daily multivitamins. Image credits: MegaFood

According to experts, MegaFood One Daily multivitamins are ideal for promoting optimal health and well-being in both men and women. The one-a-day supplement features vitamins B, C, D and E, which help boost immune functions, cellular energy production, nervous system health and healthy bones. Made with a nourishing blend of vitamins and minerals delivered with real foods — such as oranges, carrots, rice and nutritional yeast — the multivitamins can be taken even on an empty stomach.
MegaFood One Daily, created to help adults achieve a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle, is vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free and dairy- and soy-free.

Naturelo Whole Food Multivitamins

Naturelo Whole Food Multivitamins for women and men. Image credits: Naturelo

Formulated with whole foods and organic ingredients at its base level, Naturelo Whole Food Multivitamins come in specially-designed versions for men and for women. Made without any harmful additives or fillers, this multivitamin includes vitamins A, C, D3, E, K2, and the B vitamins, along with calcium, iodine, folate, phosphorus, magnesium, selenium, zinc, copper, chromium, manganese, potassium and molybdenum.

With a rich blend of fruits and vegetables, digestive enzymes and probiotics, Naturelo Whole Food Multivitamins contain no GMOs, gluten, soy or preservatives and will assist in boosting energy, metabolism, immune functions, muscle performance and overall well-mental and physical being.

Vitamin IQ Whole Food Multivitamins

Vitamin IQ Whole Food Multivitamins for men and women. Image credits: Vitamin IQ

Vitamin IQ Whole Food Multivitamins, which have special formulas for men and for women, were designed to meet our foundational nutritional needs. Using the latest nutritional research, the multivitamins were made to optimise immune, digestive and brain health. Boasting a science-backed formula of cell-identical nutrients and a blend of antioxidant phytonutrients, it promises maximum synergistic benefits.

Vitamin IQ Whole Food Multivitamins are the only multivitamins with a 300mcg microdose of lithium orotate for folate and B12 transport, cognitive function and mood improvement. The men’s version contains saw palmetto for a healthy prostate.

Smarty Pants Kids Formula Daily Gummy Multivitamin

Smarty Pants Kids Formula Daily Gummy Multivitamin. Image credits: Smarty Pants

Best for kids, the Smarty Pants Kids Formula Daily Gummy Multivitamin is a yummy gummy pact aimed at immune and brain health, made with premium ingredients such as Omega-3 EPA, DHA essential fatty acids (from sustainably-sourced fish oil), Vitamin D3 for bones, Vitamin B12 for energy and more. Specially formulated to help fill a range of nutrient gaps in kids’ diets, these multivitamins are non-GMO and contain no artificial flavours or colours, sweeteners or unnecessary additives.

Smarty Pants Kids Formula Daily Gummy Multivitamin is allergen-free (no peanuts, milk, eggs, shellfish, wheat, fish, tree nuts and soy) and therefore safe for kiddies of all ages. /TISG

 

