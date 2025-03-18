In today’s consumer landscape, fashion has evolved beyond the simple act of wearing trendy clothes—it has become a canvas for self-expression.

For Millennials and Gen Z, personalisation isn’t just about individual style; it’s about identity. From decorating diaries to customising keyboards, young consumers take control of how they present themselves to the world. Fueled by creativity and social media, his movement is transforming the way we engage with products, urging major brands to jump on the customisation bandwagon.

The power of personalisation: A shift in consumer behaviour

An article from The Korea Times pointed out customisation as taking centre stage in the world of retail, especially among younger generations. According to data firm KPR Insight Tree, online mentions of customisation surged by an impressive 75.3% from January to August last year, stressing its growing influence on consumer culture. Millennials and Gen Z, long advocates of individuality, are leading the charge by transforming mundane objects into expressions of their identity.

The trend, known as “-kku,” derived from the Korean word for decoration, is a key factor driving this transformation. It encourages young consumers to decorate everything from everyday stationery to electronic devices. The surge in customisable goods reflects a broader cultural shift where self-expression is no longer reserved for the fashion industry but extends into the tools we use daily.

Diaries, bags, and keychains – the art of decorating personal items

One of the most popular forms of customisation is diary decorating, transforming journals from simple notebooks into creative expressions. Stickers, photos, and hand-drawn designs have made this trend a hit on YouTube, where creators share tutorials and ASMR videos on personalising planners.

The same spirit extends beyond diaries to bags, keychains, and even tumblers, with consumers adding keyrings, plush charms, and stickers to reflect their personalities. The appeal lies in making mass-produced items feel unique and meaningful.

Experience over products – the new value

Customisation isn’t just about owning a one-of-a-kind item; it’s about the experience of creating it. Lee Young-ae, a professor of consumer economics at Incheon National University, notes that Millennials and Gen Z prioritise experiences over possessions. Unlike previous generations, who focused on buying complete products, today’s consumers find joy in shaping and personalising their belongings.

This shift is reshaping the market. Brands are responding with customisable options. For example, lifestyle brand JAJU has found success with promotions that let customers personalise their pyjama sets with embroidery, while coffee chain A Twosome Place offers customisable tumblers with initial stickers. This growing demand for unique products is reflected in sales, with platforms like 29CM reporting a 240% surge in high-end writing instruments and a 64% rise in diary and planner purchases.

The future of DIY: A cultural movement in the making

As customisation gains momentum, it’s expanding beyond small personal items. Experts predict it will eventually influence larger-scale projects, such as home decoration and even urban gardening. As Lee notes, the desire to create and personalise is likely to evolve into a broader cultural movement.

As the cost of living rises and inflation strains household budgets, more people may turn to DIY as a cost-effective way to achieve their design dreams. In countries like South Korea, where the DIY market is still in its early stages, it may soon follow Western trends, where self-construction and home improvement are becoming more popular.

As the DIY movement grows, it will likely become a significant cultural force, transforming home improvement and crafting into more than just a hobby. In time, DIY could evolve from a niche activity into a mainstream cultural practice, revolutionizing the way people approach both personal and home-based projects.

What began as a niche hobby is becoming a cultural force, changing the way people engage with their belongings and spaces. As brands continue to adapt, the future of customisation offers limitless possibilities—from personalising daily essentials to designing entire living spaces that reflect individuality.