Tharman: If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I will be a President for all, respecting all Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: A week after stepping down from his political duties as he prepares to mount a presidential bid, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam expressed optimism in Singapore’s future.

The respected Mr Tharman announced last month his intent to run for the presidency of Singapore. On June 8, he said in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, that he was resigning from the People’s Action Party and would be stepping down from his various government positions by July 7, to allow him time to fulfil his immediate local and international commitments.

Mr Tharman was the MP for the Taman Jurong division of Jurong GRC from 2001 to 2023 and served as the Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country’s central bank, aside from his duties as Senior Minister.

He marked the first week of having resigned from his political duties in a Facebook post on Saturday morning (July 15), writing, “It has been especially difficult to leave residents in Taman Jurong, whose journeys through life and moments of sadness and joy have become part of my life, and my wife’s too.”

He added that he has been meeting a good number of people in the past week from different walks of life, who have shown enthusiasm for his presidential bid.

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I will be a President for all, respecting all Singaporeans. And serve with the independence of mind that I have held onto throughout my life,” he added.

His post appeared to outline his vision for the country, “I am an optimist. Singapore will go through ups and downs. But we must always be a place where we make the future better. By continuing to deal with difficulties forthrightly, and to build and rebuild trust in the Singapore system.

By respecting each other, regardless of social background, race or religion, or political leanings.

By building a more inclusive culture, and greater empathy for those in difficulty. With both government and society doing more to help every individual who starts off with disadvantage. And to create second and third chances at every stage of life, so that those who take a fall can bounce back with confidence.

By preserving Singapore’s interests internationally, and being a voice of reason in a more divided and endangered world.

I am convinced we can do this.

It will make Singapore a place where everyone can contribute their fullest. And where our Singaporean identity grows deeper, even as we each treasure our own heritage and live our lives according to our own faiths and values.”

