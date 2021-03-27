Telegram group ‘Lotus ladies’ shares explicit photos and videos of SG Indian girls

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Yet another Telegram group sharing explicit photos or videos of girls has been found out.

The Telegram group is named ‘Alarmelmangai’, a Tamil word which can be roughly translated as “she who emerged from the lotus” or “Lotus ladies”.

According to an Instagram post by @sgfollowsall, “These groups have pictures & videos of girls nudes that has been leaked/posted/spread without their consent”.

They added that screenshots and links of the group were trending on Twitter. “Many girls/guys Sharing group links on Twitter to report these groups but still they keep creating new ones and posting videos /pics/nudes of girls. Pictures / videos of SG people also involved in this”, they wrote.

According to screenshots shared by @sgfollows all, there were two separate groups sharing explicit photos and videos of women. One had 2,623 members and the other had 17,525 members.

The group with almost 18,000 members had the following description that apparently named the administrator: “Just Enjoy Till You Satisfy. It’s 1 World Group. Only 1 Owner @Yejaman”.

Despite Twitter users’ attempts to call out these groups, all the administrators did was to create new groups and shift their members over.

Last year, an administrator of the SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group was found with more than 11,000 obscene photos and videos on his devices. The group was used as a platform to share obscene photos and videos, many of which are believed to have been of Singaporean women.

It was reported to have promoted vice activities too.

Liong Tianwei, 39, was jailed for nine weeks and fined $26,000 on March 9.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing obscene material, two counts of facilitating the provision of sexual services, and one count of possession of obscene films.

Liong was given the maximum fine for possession of obscene films but could have also been jailed for an additional six months.

For promoting the vice website and vice services, he could have been jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.

The SG Nasi Lemak chat group has since been shut down.

