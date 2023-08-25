Teen Ngee Ann Poly student reports being inappropriately touched by elderly man on SBS bus

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old student from Ngee Ann Polytechnic has alleged he was inappropriately touched by a senior citizen while travelling on SBS bus service 184.

The teenager, who identified himself as Maxwell, posted a TikTok video sharing his experience. Maxwell said the elderly man appeared harmless before the incident took place.

Recounting the distressing encounter, he said he felt violated and was confused about how to handle the situation, as he had not expected such behaviour from someone who seemed innocent at first glance.

The footage Maxwell shared on TikTok showed the elderly man seated in close proximity to Maxwell, with their knees almost touching. Throughout the video, the man could be seen fidgeting with his hands, further raising suspicions about his intentions.

In the accompanying caption, Maxwell described how the man brushed his hand against the inside of his thigh and then acted as if nothing had happened, leaving him feeling violated. He said: “This uncle sat diagonally opposite me, brushed his hand against the inside of my thigh and acted like nothing happened. I feel bloody violated.”

The teenager added, “I felt violated and unsure of how to approach the situation at first seeing as I did not expect such an innocent-looking individual to perform such an act.”

Maxwell said that he usually took bus 184 from Clementi MRT station to reach his school. He said that this incident has led him to change his daily commute and start walking from Clementi to Ngee Ann Polytechnic instead.

He added that he is determined to report the incident to the authorities, to prevent the man from repeating such inappropriate actions and potentially victimising others in the future.

The TikTok video garnered significant attention online, with many netizens expressing concern for Maxwell’s wellbeing. One individual commented, expressing support and hoping that Maxwell was coping well after the incident. In response, Maxwell said, “Thanks, man, it is what it is.”

Some TikTok users suggested retaliatory actions and said Maxwell should “do it back” to the alleged perpetrator. To this, Maxwell responded with a bit of dark humour, saying, “Eye for an eye, thigh for a thigh.”

@maxwellmrt im gonna start walking from clem to ngee ann instead now 💀💀 ♬ original sound – un𝚔own

