Teen who got 15-year-old schoolmate pregnant sentenced to 15 months of probation

Singapore – A teenage boy who impregnated his 15-year-old schoolmate was sentenced to 15 months’ probation on Monday (Jan 4).

The boy, who was 17-years-old at the time, was said to have pressured his underage girlfriend into having sex with him.

According to a CNA report, the two teenagers began dating in March 2019, with the boy asking the victim if she wanted to have sex with him. When she declined, the teen would often “express his disappointment” towards her after getting rejected.

In May 2019, the couple went to a staircase in West Mall where the teen asked the victim again if she wanted to have sex with him. The court heard that she decided to agree to his request, “as she did not wish to reject him anymore”.

They had protected sex at the staircase before leaving. In December 2019, the couple was at the offender’s home when he initiated sex. This time, he did not use protection. They ended their relationship a few days later.

In May 2020, the victim’s mother noticed that the girl had not been using sanitary pads and that her stomach had grown bigger. When she took the girl to a hospital, the underage pregnancy was discovered and the police were subsequently informed.

After the baby was born, neither the victim’s family nor the accused’s family wanted to raise the child and it was put up for adoption.

The teen, now 18, will have to perform 60 hours of community service.

For sexual penetration of a minor, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined or both. /TISG