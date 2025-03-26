Property

Tanjong Katong heritage shophouse listed for sale at $7.98 million

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 26, 2025

SINGAPORE: A freehold conservation shophouse located at 350/350A Tanjong Katong Road has been launched for sale through an Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise, with a guide price of $7.98 million. The property, situated in the heart of the Tanjong Katong heritage district, offers a prime opportunity for investors and developers.

The two-storey shophouse, which also includes an attic, is currently fully tenanted. The ground floor is occupied by a food-and-beverage (F&B) operator, while the upper floors are leased to an established co-living operator. Notably, the ground floor benefits from rare F&B use approval, as the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has ceased granting new restaurant use approvals in this area.

The property is zoned “Residential with Commercial at 1st Storey”, according to the URA Master Plan 2019. It spans approximately 1,386 square feet and has a gross plot ratio of 3.0. With planning approvals, there is potential to extend the rear of the building up to four storeys, which could increase the gross floor area to around 4,158 square feet.

Located within walking distance of the Tanjong Katong MRT station (TE25), the shophouse is conveniently situated near major lifestyle hubs such as i12 Katong, Parkway Parade, Kinex Mall, and Paya Lebar Quarter, making it an attractive option for both commercial and residential purposes.

Brilliance Capital, the marketing agent handling the sale, highlights the property’s prime location and investment potential in one of Singapore’s vibrant heritage districts.

