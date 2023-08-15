Tan Kin Lian says he and George Goh should discuss who will step down if both qualify for the Presidential Election, in order not to split the votes

SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian reiterated on Tuesday (Aug 15) that he and George Goh should discuss who will step down if both qualify for the Presidential Election to not split the votes among non-establishment candidates.

Mr Tan first mooted the idea of discussing with Mr Goh who would step down if both qualify during the launch of his presidential bid last Friday (Aug 11). However, businessman George Goh said on Monday evening (Aug 14) that he has no agreement with Mr Tan for one to step down if both qualify for the Presidential Election.

Speaking to reporters at a walkabout in Jurong West, the former NTUC Income chief executive said he still expects either he or Mr Goh to qualify.

“If he qualifies, I will give him my full support because I believe it’s important we should have an independent candidate. But if I qualify and he doesn’t, I hope he will reciprocate,” Mr Tan added. “If both of us qualify, I still think it is a good idea that we should discuss who should step down because it’s not good to have a split vote among those who want to have an independent president.” Mr Goh said about Mr Tan’s suggestion: “I don’t think this should be the way.” Every candidate who comes forward “must be genuine”, Mr Goh told reporters after a dialogue session with a group of youths at Bisoux cafe. “If you decide to come forward, you put your plan, you put your campaign, you put all effort into it, then people will know you genuinely want to serve the nation. I think all candidates should have the same attitude,” he said. This is Mr Tan’s second bid for the presidency. He was unsuccessful in his 2011 attempt and lost his deposit of S$48,000 at the time. He said last Saturday that he had paid his election deposit of S$40,500 and has “no doubt” that he will be able to keep it this time. /TISG

