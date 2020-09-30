Tan Chuan-Jin admits to chiding some of the residents at his Meet-the-People Sessions

- Advertisement -

Singapore — People’s Action Party MP Tan Chuan-Jin has, in a Facebook post on Monday (Sept 28), admitted to chiding some of the residents at his Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS).

Sharing photos from his latest MPS earlier that evening, the Marine Parade GRC MP wrote about how he usually sees an “incredibly diverse” set of issues crop up during his weekly MPS.

Listing the types of issues that get raised during these sessions, Mr Tan said: “There really is never a dull day and we all try to listen and provide encouragement where we can.”

The politician, who is also Speaker of Parliament, admitted to chiding some of the individuals who want to see him. He wrote: “I tell my volunteers to leave the more firm responses to me! 🥴 On the rare occasion I’ve had to be quite strict and ‘chided’ individuals for their action etc.”

Mr Tan added: “It’s really a judgement call as to whether it is needed or if it’d be helpful or not. Different responses needed all the time.”

