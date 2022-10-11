Synd Intl Syphilis outbreak: Porn stars put work on hold

Syphilis outbreak: Porn stars put work on hold

By KMF
Adult film actors in the United Kingdom have put their careers on hold due to a syphilis outbreak in Europe. If left untreated, the bacterial infection can lead to serious complications.

According to other news sources, adult film actors in the UK are calling for the formation of a union.

Syphilis is spread through sexual contact and results in skin lesions and rashes. Antibiotics can be used to treat bacterial infections.

However, if left untreated, syphilis can cause serious complications, such as permanently altering and damaging internal organs and brain function.

Right after the slow retreat of COVID-19, another health problem is surging in the US and more people are getting infected with sexually transmitted diseases, particularly syphilis, which is rising fast.

Last week, reports say new 2021 data show there was a rise in the number of STD cases compared to 2020 in the UK.

According to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on sexually transmitted infections (STIs), there were 7,506 diagnoses of infectious syphilis reported in 2021, an 8.4% increase from 6,923 new cases in 2020.

However, overall reported STI cases remain below pre-pandemic levels.

According to the UKHSA report, there were 311,604 new STI diagnoses in England in 2021, a similar number to 2020 and a decrease of 33.2% since 2019.

Syphilis In US

There has been a 26% increase in syphilis infections from 2020 to 2021 in the US says data.

Even more troublesome is the fact that there is a 24% rise in congenital syphilis. This side of the disease can cause infections in the womb, attacking fetuses and causing birth defects or killing infants.

Some STD infections, such as gonorrhoea and syphilis, have been on the rise for several years. 

Last year’s syphilis case rate was the highest since 1991, and the total number of cases was the highest since 1948. HIV cases are also on the rise, increasing by 16% last year.

An international outbreak of monkeypox has highlighted the country’s deteriorating problem with diseases spread primarily through sex.

Fortunately, the disease can be easily treated and cured. However, people who are infected don’t necessarily know it—and without detection and treatment, the disease can have devastating consequences.

