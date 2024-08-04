;
Law

Syndicate member linked to $8M GST scam sentenced to over 5 years in jail

ByGemma Iso

August 4, 2024

SINGAPORE: A high-ranking member of a sophisticated syndicate has confessed to orchestrating a massive exploitation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) scheme in Singapore.

Ang Chee Keong, 48, has pleaded guilty to charges of cheating GST and has been sentenced to five years and eight months in jail.

GST Scam

The intricate GST scam involved the forgery of 183 sales invoices, which falsely inflated the sales of Nagore Trading to over $56 million.

This deception laid the groundwork for nearly $8 million in fraudulent tax claims, with the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) unwittingly paying out more than $772,000 to the perpetrators.

The scheme, described by prosecutors as a “paper exercise,” was masterminded by Singaporean Luke Giam Zi Hin, 40, and Vietnamese Trinh Tien Dung. The duo utilized Nagore Trading as a front from Feb 4, 2015, to Jan 28, 2016, to perpetrate their elaborate fraud.

Ang, a Singaporean, was recruited to join the scheme in 2014, which involved the creation of shell companies that would issue forged invoices, simulating sales and purchases that never occurred.

See also  Scammers with faulty police disguise level up in latest attempt after taking public “constructive” criticisms

Between Feb 4, 2015, and May 27, 2015, Ang and his accomplices forged 106 sales invoices, purportedly from Nagore, to deceive authorities.

The syndicate’s activities came to a halt in January 2016 as they feared an increased risk of detection. However, Ang’s criminal endeavours did not end there. He was also involved in a phishing scam targeting unsuspecting individuals in Singapore’s Central Business District.

Rising cyber threats, tax systems-related crime

Using an “SMS Blaster” mounted in a car, Ang and his co-conspirators sent deceptive SMS messages, posing as a bank, to lure victims into revealing their bank card details.

The police quickly thwarted the scheme, but not before Ang and his accomplices extracted $120 from one victim and 50 cents from another.

The sentencing of Ang Chee Keong serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which some individuals will go to exploit tax systems and engage in cybercrime.

The authorities have made it clear that such criminal activities will be met with severe legal consequences, reinforcing Singapore’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of its financial systems.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Featured News Law

POFMA order: Fake news correction directions issued to Meta after FB & IG users reposted statements by activist group on executions in Singapore

November 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Law

GrabFin head who drove drunk offered to be road safety ambassador instead of serving jail time

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Law

Food supplier fined S$1,200 after 107 children and staff at MindChamps preschools fell ill

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

Netizens tell woman upset over dark denims staining her designer shoes that this is normal

November 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporeans unhappy with higher Changi Airport fees

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family of M’sian engineer who drowned in condo pool hopes 70-year-old man who tried to rescue her won’t blame himself

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Popular Golden Mile chicken rice stall to temporarily close down while owner undergoes hand surgery

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.