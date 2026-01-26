Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint, not retreat. Jobs are still being filled, but employers are choosing carefully, with digital skills, communication ability, and artificial intelligence (AI) now front and centre.

Several recent surveys point to the same trend. While bonus season often nudges workers to explore new roles, overall hiring demand remains measured. Employers are focused on productivity and cost control, even as they replace staff lost through normal attrition, according to Lianhe Zaobao, which reported the findings on Jan 25, 2026.

Data from Indeed‘s job site, released on Jan 16, shows that the number of job postings in Singapore has been gradually declining over the past three years. Still, listings remain above pre-pandemic levels. Hiring activity in December dipped 0.3% from November, and total postings for 2025 ended 15.8% lower than at the start of the year.

Demand has not fallen evenly across sectors. Hospitality and tourism, healthcare, and sports-related roles are seeing job volumes about twice those before COVID-19. In contrast, childcare, beauty and wellness, and arts and entertainment are lagging. Late last year, the strongest hiring growth came from banking and finance, scientific research, and software development.

AI has clearly become a staple in job ads now. In December alone, close to one in five Singapore job postings mentioned AI-related skills, including machine learning and generative AI. A year earlier, that figure was closer to one in eight.

Looking ahead, Reeracoen Group chief executive officer Kenji Naito said employers are being more careful and selective, rather than overly conservative. He told Lianhe Zaobao that companies still need to hire, even as they watch costs and push for higher output.

Professionals with in-demand skills, relevant experience, and the ability to explain their value clearly are in a better position to move. Hiring is expected to remain steady across technology, data, cybersecurity, digital transformation projects, core business operations, and specific revenue roles.

Naito suggested that job-seekers also sharpen their edge through courses, certifications, and hands-on projects. He also told them they should have ready examples of openness that demonstrate results, problem-solving, teamwork, and emotional intelligence. Being flexible and open to related roles may also help broaden one’s options in a tight market.

A similar picture emerges from Randstad’s 2026 Market Outlook and Salary Guide, released in December. The firm expects the hiring slowdown to persist, even as parts of the digital economy remain competitive.

Positions of high value continue to attract interest, particularly in robotics and automation, green finance/sustainable investment, and biomanufacturing. Domestic exporters with the right technology are still recruiting in cybersecurity and enterprise software, if not in professional services or tech companies serving overseas markets.

ManpowerGroup’s Employment Outlook Survey for the first quarter of 2026 offers a bit more context. Of more than 500 Singapore employers polled, 32% expect to add staff, 18% predict reductions, and a further 46% foresee no change. Hospitality, along with finance and insurance, leads other sectors in net hiring intent.

Government data supports the cautious tone. A Ministry of Manpower survey released late last year showed 44.1% of firms intended to hire in September, slightly higher than June but below the level a year earlier. There were 69,200 job vacancies in the third quarter, with 1.49 openings for every unemployed person.

Beyond skills, career planning matters more than ever. Workforce Singapore senior career coach Shen Guihao said workers should review their strengths and gaps before making a move, rather than acting on impulse. She encouraged networking, speaking with career advisors, and watching industry cycles to better time job changes.

Employers are also paying closer attention to adaptability. Candidates who can learn new digital tools, understand basic data concepts, and work across teams stand out, Shen said. Leaner teams often prefer those who communicate well across departments.

For jobseekers, preparation still pays off. Shi Qianhui, 34, with about a decade of experience, applied to around 40 organisations and sent 60 applications before switching from an operations role to a bank project manager last November. She said the market felt slow, but patience helped. She noted that, given global risks and uncertainty, employers are more careful. She added that if she had to job hunt again, she would give herself more time to plan.

For now, Singapore’s job market is neither frozen nor free-flowing. Hiring continues, but with sharper filters, clearer skill demands, and less room for guesswork.