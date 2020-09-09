Surprise! BTS members were back-up dancers for hologram performer

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Fans were surprised recently when an old video of K-pop boy band BTS surfaced online.

A netizen went on an online community forum to ask whether fans, especially die-hard fans known as ARMYs, could recognise a particular image that had the members dancing to a vocaloid singer.

It was surprising to know that many ARMY members did not know that their favourite BTS members were the back-up dancers in it.

The image showed BTS members Suga, Jimin, J-hope and Jungkook performing for former label mate and girl group GLAM’s song Glamourous, which featured the vocaloid singer SeeU.

- Advertisement -

GLAM member Dahee’s voice was used for the hologram character.

Held on July 22, 2012, it was the first live performance of SeeU and GLAM with the four BTS members as back-up dancers. GLAM were active until 2015.

Here are some of the comments left by netizens upon finding out about BTS and the vocaloid singer.

“Wow hahaha, I’ve listened to a lot of songs in the past, but it’s amazing that BTS used to be backup dancers before debuting.”

“I saw them at that time! But I didn’t know that the kids who were backup dancers then would be my favourite idols after a few years.”

“They had a tough time. Their success comes from their talents and efforts, I’m so proud of them.”

“I wonder for how long they had to wait to perform on their own stage. :'(“

“I think they gained a lot of experience from those stages.”

“I watched this clip but I didn’t know they were BTS members.”

BTS, otherwise known as Bangtan Boys, has seven members. It is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The group consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They co-write and co-produce much of the group’s content. The group started out as hip-hop and then they evolved to include a wide range of genres.

Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism. Their work features references to literature and psychological concepts and includes an alternative universe storyline. The group has released several albums and performed on several world tours.

To date, they have topped many charts and set records due to the success of their music. /TISG