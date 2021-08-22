Super Junior’s Donghae suffers arm pain after COVID-19 vaccine

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been getting vaccines to protect against the virus. Along with the jabs come side effects for certain people.

Super Junior’s Donghae suffered arm pain following a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The singer’s posts about the vaccine on his Instagram story on Aug 19 have become a hot topic among netizens, according to Allkpop.

The Super Junior member wrote, “My arm hurts 8 hours after I was shot with the vaccine. Is this a normal symptom,” “It’s been 12 hours since I received the Pfizer vaccine. I can’t lift my arm,” “Symptoms 14 hours and 40 minutes after the vaccine. My right arm won’t go up,” and “I’ll sleep for now.”

Based on the US Food & Drug Administration, common side effects of the Pfizer vaccine include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever.

Fans, in particular, are worried about Donghae’s Instagram story posts, but we’ll have to wait for updates from the star himself.

Born Oct 15, 1986, Lee Dong-hae, referred to as Donghae, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, composer and actor.

He became a trainee under SM Entertainment after winning a prize at SM’s Youth Best Contest in 2001. After four years of training, Donghae debuted as a member of boy group Super Junior in November 2005.

Since then, he has risen to prominence due to the group’s success on the Asian music scene and further participated in the group’s project groups Super Junior-M, Super Junior-D&E. He is one of the first four Korean artists to appear on Chinese postage stamps.

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band that debuted on Nov 6, 2005, by producer Lee Soo-man of SM Entertainment. They are also dubbed by the media as the “King of Hallyu Wave” due to their prominent contributions in Korean Wave.

The group comprised a total of thirteen members at its peak. Super Junior originally debuted with twelve members, consisting of leader Leeteuk, Heechul, Han Geng, Yesung, Kangin, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kibum.

Kyuhyun joined the group later in 2006. /TISG

