Sun Xueling updates residents on shelter upgrading works at Blk 308C Punggol Walk

SINGAPORE: Residents of Blk 308C Punggol Walk can expect daily routines to get a little more comfortable, as upgrading works on the block’s shelter officially began on Sep 18, 2025.

The project was announced by Minister of State Sun Xueling in her Estate Check-in #38 update on Facebook. It follows earlier feedback from residents and a walkabout in the estate, where the condition of the shelter was flagged as an area for improvement. The upgrading will continue until Nov 10, 2025, and is meant to give residents a more practical and reliable space to seek cover during wet weather.

What residents can expect

Ms Sun explained that demolition works are scheduled from Sep 22 to 29, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and asked for residents’ patience while works are carried out. She also noted that the project has been the result of close teamwork between agencies and the Waterway Residents’ Network, who worked together to assess needs and coordinate plans.

For residents, the upgrade could mean fewer stressful mornings when sudden downpours arrive just as children are being walked to school. Elderly residents heading out for groceries or medical appointments will also find more reliable shelter as they wait for transport. Even simple activities, like neighbours catching up on their way home, may get even more pleasant knowing there is a proper sheltered spot to pause under.

How netizens are reacting

The update has drawn warm responses online, with many praising Ms Sun’s visible and consistent efforts on the ground. One social media user described her as “probably the most hardworking and energetic person around,” and another joked, “Wish she can transfer some energy to me.”

There were also simple well wishes, like “Wish you all the best,” showing appreciation for her hands-on approach to neighbourhood concerns. These social media comments highlight that these users aren’t just seeing a shelter being improved. Instead, they’re also seeing a leader listening and responding to their everyday needs.

Making life in Punggol easier

Upgrading a shelter may look like a small project, but for those living at Blk 308C, it is about comfort, convenience, and peace of mind. Whether it is a parent trying to keep a child dry, or a senior hoping to rest a while on the way back from the market, a stronger and better shelter makes a difference.

As Ms Sun put it, the ultimate goal is to make Punggol a better home for everyone. In this case, a simple improvement to a shelter may end up becoming something residents quietly appreciate every day.

