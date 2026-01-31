Sudden closure of Tanjong Pagar nail salon leaves customers with unused packages and no answers

SINGAPORE: Customers were left confused and frustrated after a nail salon shut down without notice, leaving those who had prepaid for service packages unsure whether they would get refunds or be able to use what they had already paid for.

A 45-year-old customer reported to Shin Min Daily News that a nail salon in Tanjong Pagar suddenly closed for unknown reasons, and it left her frustrated. She admitted that she works nearby and that she had signed up for a package deal with the salon.

“A single manicure or pedicure at the shop costs about S$88. Last year, I signed up for a S$200 package and thought it was good, so I signed up for another S$500 package. I only used it twice, and when I planned to visit again in January this year, I couldn’t contact the shop. When I went downstairs to check, I found that it had closed down,” the customer declared.

Another customer, a 35-year-old, bought a package for about S$400 and shared: “I usually go on Saturdays, but in November, the store suddenly said that due to a shortage of staff, they would not be open on Saturdays.”

Furthermore, she said that when she passed by the nail salon last December, she noticed that the number of their products had decreased. She asked the store owner about it, and she was assured the store was not closed and had only temporarily moved the products to install window film.

One more customer said that she could not contact the store in January of this year, and when she tried searching online, she found that the store had been marked as permanently closed. She also called the store through the Instagram account, but no one answered.

Shin Min Daily News eventually located the shop owner’s father, who admitted in an interview that his daughter’s nail salon closed down last November. He shared that the nail salon had been operating at a loss for a long time.

Regarding the unused packages for some customers, he claimed that he would discuss solutions with his daughter and hoped that customers would not worry too much.

In a separate case, a 50-year-old woman reportedly spent about $100,000 on massage and skincare packages. After losing her job, she was unable to repay her credit card debts and sought refunds for unused services.

