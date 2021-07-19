Home News Featured News Sudden closure of Hong Lim Market leaves hawkers no choice but to...

Sudden closure of Hong Lim Market leaves hawkers no choice but to throw away ingredients

As of Sunday (Jul 18), MOH has reported 56 Covid-19 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port and Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster. It was announced on Jul 16 that both venues would be closed from Saturday (Jul 17) to Jul 31 to break the chain of transmission and allow for deep cleaning of the premises.

: FB screengrab/Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff 东陵酥皮咖喱角

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — After the emergence of two new -19 clusters on Friday (Jul 16), with Hong Lim Market & Food Centre being one of them, the sudden closure of the venue has left hawkers with no choice but to throw their ingredients away.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported three more locations, creating two new active clusters in Singapore.

Jurong Port and Hong Lim Market & Food Centre were grouped into one cluster, while Khoi Grill & Hotpot (Jalan Besar) made up the second cluster.

As of Sunday (Jul 18), MOH has reported 56 Covid-19 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port and Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster.

- Advertisement -

It was announced on Jul 16 that both venues would be closed from Saturday (Jul 17) to Jul 31 to break the chain of transmission and allow for deep cleaning of the premises.

“Dear customers, sudden closure of Hong Lim Market is a great shock to all of us,” wrote Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff on Facebook on Saturday (Jul 17).

“Efforts are down to (d)rain; ingredients will all be thrown away,” the stall added.

Despite comments from members of the online suggesting that the stall make the award-winning curry puffs at home to sell, the stall confirmed they were not allowed to do so for safety reasons.

- Advertisement -

“Thanks for your support, and hope to hear from you soon… Next month,” the stall informed one of their customers, while also urging the public to stay safe and always have a mask on.

It was reported the announcement of closure had taken the hawkers off-guard.

Another hawker also had to throw away ingredients that were prepared in anticipation for the weekend crowd.

They have also expressed concern that businesses would continue to be affected even after the food centre reopens, citing examples of other food centres reopening but experiencing a form of phobia from customers.

- Advertisement -

However, the hawkers acknowledged the need to curb the spread of the virus and confirmed compliance with the safety measures in place. /TISG

Read related: KF Seetoh slams NEA for pushing and recommending food delivery apps ‘knowing that the bulk of hawkers here cannot afford to pay the 20-35% commission’

KF Seetoh slams NEA for pushing and recommending food delivery apps ‘knowing that the bulk of hawkers here cannot afford to pay the 20-35% commission’

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to @theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Video of shirtless man collapsing after two taser shots by police goes viral

Singapore – A video of a man getting shot twice by police with a taser gun, an electroshock weapon, before falling over is circulating online. One Patrick Tan took to Facebook on Friday (Jul 16) to share videos of the incident, with...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim urges public to stop spreading falsehoods linking 16-year-old death to Covid-19 vaccine

Singapore — Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (Sengkang GRC) Jamus Lim took to social media to urge the public to refrain from spreading false news that a 16-year-old who recently passed away was linked to the Covid-19 vaccination. “It has come to...
View Post
Featured News

Expat with combined family income of S$20-25K a month asks if locals really feel threatened that foreigners will take their jobs or be preferred...

Singapore — An expatriate living in Singapore for over four years asked locals why they had such negative sentiments towards the latter. In an anonymous post on popular Facebook page NUSWhispers on Tuesday (Jul 13), the expatriate started off with a disclaimer:...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent