Student chokes teacher after refusing to pick up fallen paper

MALAYSIA: A secondary school teacher in Pahang was allegedly assaulted by a male student during a classroom altercation, according to a series of social media posts made by the teacher’s brother earlier this week.

The incident reportedly began when the teacher asked the student to help pick up a test paper, belonging to a female student, that had fallen near his feet.

The teacher asked the boy to pick it up, but he refused. Instead, he allegedly stepped on the paper repeatedly and made a gesture as though he was about to throw water on it.

This escalated into a physical confrontation during which the male student allegedly strangled the female teacher. Several other students who witnessed the scene intervened, allowing the teacher to break free.

She later sought medical attention for her injuries and lodged a police report.

The incident sparked concern among the teacher’s family, who publicly criticised the school for what they viewed as an inadequate response. They expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of an immediate explanation or apology from the school, and questioned whether sufficient action was taken to protect the teacher’s safety and professional rights.

They further alleged that the school appeared more focused on managing its public image than addressing the incident transparently.

In response, the school principal confirmed that an internal investigation had been launched and that the school was fully cooperating with the police. CCTV footage and other classroom-related information have been handed over to authorities.

After discussions facilitated by the police and school officials, both the teacher and the student reached a settlement.

In a follow-up post, the teacher’s brother confirmed the resolution, stating, “The matter has received a reasonable apology and a satisfactory settlement. Thank you for your concern.”