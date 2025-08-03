// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, August 3, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Student chokes teacher after refusing to pick up fallen paper

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A secondary school teacher in Pahang was allegedly assaulted by a male student during a classroom altercation, according to a series of social media posts made by the teacher’s brother earlier this week.

The incident reportedly began when the teacher asked the student to help pick up a test paper, belonging to a female student, that had fallen near his feet.

The teacher asked the boy to pick it up, but he refused. Instead, he allegedly stepped on the paper repeatedly and made a gesture as though he was about to throw water on it.

This escalated into a physical confrontation during which the male student allegedly strangled the female teacher. Several other students who witnessed the scene intervened, allowing the teacher to break free.

She later sought medical attention for her injuries and lodged a police report.

The incident sparked concern among the teacher’s family, who publicly criticised the school for what they viewed as an inadequate response. They expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of an immediate explanation or apology from the school, and questioned whether sufficient action was taken to protect the teacher’s safety and professional rights.

See also  We can beat Singapore at its own game says Malaysian Finance Minister

They further alleged that the school appeared more focused on managing its public image than addressing the incident transparently.

In response, the school principal confirmed that an internal investigation had been launched and that the school was fully cooperating with the police. CCTV footage and other classroom-related information have been handed over to authorities.

After discussions facilitated by the police and school officials, both the teacher and the student reached a settlement.

In a follow-up post, the teacher’s brother confirmed the resolution, stating, “The matter has received a reasonable apology and a satisfactory settlement. Thank you for your concern.”

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SMRT issues notice of offence to teen suspected of vaping KPods on board MRT train

SISINGAPORE: SMRT has confirmed that it has issued a...

SAF investigating NSF caught vaping on board bus while in uniform

SINGAPORE: A national serviceman has been pulled in for investigation...

 An Open Letter: From One Singaporean to the Nation

"We built this country — now it feels like...

‘It’s not mentioned in the Grab app that we can’t pay with coins’ — Customer argues with delivery rider as she insists on fully...

SINGAPORE: A Grab food order customer found herself in...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore