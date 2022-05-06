Home News Stories you might've missed, May 6

Stories you might’ve missed, May 6

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are stories you might've missed

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Letter to the Editor: Improve public transport for the elderly, especially those with mobility issues

SMRT
Photo: Taken from Behold Our Outstanding Buses Singapore/used for illustration purposes only

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known!
news@theindependent.sg

Dear Editor,

Currently, there are two SBS feeder bus services serving residents from Block 601 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and its surrounding blocks, to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and to the Cheng San market. These are SBS feeder bus services 265 and 269.

Read more here

Netizens weigh in on possibility of 4-day work week in Singapore

Photo: AFP

After lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean asked in a social media post if Singapore is “progressive enough” to adopt a four-day working week, netizens had a lot to say.

Mr Lim posted a screenshot of an article titled “Japan Inc. turns to 4-day work week to offer flexibility to employees.” It was posted on May 3 by Kyodo News and said that more Japanese companies are offering employees the opportunity to work for four days per week instead of five, as this offers more flexibility and work-life balance.

Read more here

Workers’ Party Veteran pays surprise visits to Gerald Giam, He Ting Ru

Photos: FB screengrab/ Gerald Giam, He Ting Ru

A surprise visit was paid by Mr Lim Ee Ping to not one but two Workers’ Party Members of Parliament recently, as he dropped by their Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS).

Mr Giam called him “one of the pillars in the Workers’ Party.”

Photos of the visit from veteran Mr Lim, who is now in his 80s and who joined the WP in 1959, were posted on Facebook by Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) and Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) on Wednesday night (May 4).

Read more here

Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area’s Netflix debut, release date revealed

money-heist:-korea-joint-economic-area-to-stream-on-june-24-on-netflix

The Korean remake of the popular Spanish crime series Money Heist will be available for streaming on Netflix come June 24th.

Part 1 of Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area depicts an unprecedented hostage robbery within the background of the unification of the Korean Peninsula, where genius strategists and robbers with different personalities fight against extraordinary variables.

Read more here

Justin Bieber reveals all about his emotional breakdown and how he thought marriage would fix his problems

justin-bieber-speaks-about-his-emotional-breakdown-and-how-he-thought-marriage-would-fix-his-problems

Justin Bieber opened up about his early days being married to Hailey Bieber saying that he had actually had an emotional breakdown at that time.

He told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden that he believed marriage was the answer to his problems and he thought having a partner was a solution.

It took him a long time to realize that marriage isn’t the answer. “I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t. It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite man. Like you want your wife to do something that you’re not doing. And… it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize. Man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And you know that’s just the result of trauma and life circumstances.”

Read more here

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 6

Letter to the Editor: Improve public transport for the elderly, especially those with mobility issues Photo: Taken from Behold Our Outstanding Buses Singapore/used for illustration purposes only Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to...
Read more
Home News

PIE Accident: Some blame van driver, while others say area toward BKE is accident prone

A sudden accident involving a van and a lorry on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on May 4 (Wednesday) that was caught on camera...
Read more
Home News

Netizens congratulate PM Lee, Ho Ching, for being honoured with Dato Sri titles by Sultan of Johor

The Prime Minister’s office announced on Thursday (May 5) that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mdm Ho Ching would be visiting Johor the...
Read more
Home News

Netizen sarcastically ‘compliments’ Town Council for allowing clutter in common area

Unhappy with how some residents have used the common corridor in his building, one man took to social media to air his grievances. One Dex...
Read more
Home News

Maid: ‘Other helper in the house keeps bossing me around, work environment is toxic’

A foreign domestic helper being bossed around by another maid in the same household took to social media to share her woes and ask...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 6

Letter to the Editor: Improve public transport for the elderly, especially those with mobility issues Photo: Taken from Behold Our...
Read more
Home News

PIE Accident: Some blame van driver, while others say area toward BKE is accident prone

A sudden accident involving a van and a lorry on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on May 4 (Wednesday)...
Read more
Home News

Netizens congratulate PM Lee, Ho Ching, for being honoured with Dato Sri titles by Sultan of Johor

The Prime Minister’s office announced on Thursday (May 5) that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mdm Ho Ching...
Read more
Home News

Netizen sarcastically ‘compliments’ Town Council for allowing clutter in common area

Unhappy with how some residents have used the common corridor in his building, one man took to social media...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore