Stories you might’ve missed, May 6

Justin Bieber opened up about his early days being married to Hailey Bieber saying that he had actually had an emotional breakdown at that time.

He told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden that he believed marriage was the answer to his problems and he thought having a partner was a solution.

It took him a long time to realize that marriage isn’t the answer. “I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t. It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite man. Like you want your wife to do something that you’re not doing. And… it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize. Man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And you know that’s just the result of trauma and life circumstances.”

